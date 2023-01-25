A recent theft attempt call for police turned out to be just that as officers rolling up to the scene saw a man trying to steal a utility vehicle from a Pauls Valley business.
That man, identified as Christian Ethan Foster, 29, of Norman claimed he was just trying to get a ride to a hospital for his injured foot.
It was in the early morning hours of Jan. 17 when local police were called out to United Ag and Turf on the north side of Pauls Valley.
What they saw was Foster working to get a vehicle often called a “Gator” through a gate.
Reports show he was attempting to push open a gate by using the front of the vehicle.
When asked why he was there Foster said he thought he had a broken foot and needed the vehicle to get to a hospital.
No details were released on Foster’s injury or how he got to the location of the business on North Ballard.
Foster claimed he was going to a friend’s house in Oklahoma.
Foster was taken to a hospital and it did turn out he had a slight fracture to a foot. He was treated and given a boot for the foot before being taken to jail.
The vehicle was valued at $20,000, according to a court affidavit filed in the case.
Foster was soon released after posting a $5,000 bond on the single felony charge of larceny of an automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle filed in Garvin County District Court.
A Madill woman is accused of stealing a vehicle from Oklahoma City and then leaving it in far southern Garvin County.
One felony count was filed last week against Jamaica Alexander, 20.
The charge was filed Jan. 19, but the discovery of the stolen vehicle actually came back in early December.
Lighthorse police responded to Treasure Valley Casino when it was reported a stolen vehicle had been left in the parking lot there.
In a strange twist Lighthorse was contacted by a Marshall County sheriff's deputy, who said Alexander confessed to the car theft here after being arrested for public intoxication there.
Alexander apparently told the deputy she had stolen the vehicle in Oklahoma City and abandoned it in the casino parking lot in Garvin County.
Court records show she claims to have stolen the vehicle from a man in Oklahoma City when he would not give her a ride home.
