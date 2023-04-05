What started as an attempted burglary from a Pauls Valley business quickly turned into a high speed pursuit, a suspect briefly getting away into some woods and in the end the arrest of two people.
Multiple criminal charges are now faced by Manuel Ray Valdez, 39, and Tiffani Dee Stapp, 36.
The two Duncan residents were first spotted by a Pauls Valley police officer on patrol in the early morning hours of March 29.
The officer reported seeing a truck pulling a trailer at the Tractor Supply store on the west side of Pauls Valley.
Sparks then began to fly, literally, as the truck sped up to get away, but the trailer was not properly secured causing it to grind against the street as the pursuit revved up southbound on Indian Meridian Road.
After traveling a short distance the truck stopped and a male subject, later identified as Valdez, got out and unhooked the trailer, while ignoring the officer's commands to stop.
The chase was back on as the truck is reported to have gotten up to around 80 mph, where at one point the vehicle nearly went into a ditch on a curve.
The truck then got all the way to Airline Road as it was stopped, the driver put it in reverse and the vehicle rammed into the push guard in the front of the pursuing officer's car.
From there the truck got onto Interstate 35 as speeds went over 100 mph as the pursuit moved southbound.
The truck was seen weaving around highway traffic when the driver attempted to turn onto an exit ramp a few miles south of Pauls Valley. The move didn't really work as the truck struck a highway sign and crossed both southbound lanes landing in the center median.
In the median the truck slowly went northbound in the grassy area before the officer was able to use his car to bump the driver's side door of the truck.
As both vehicles came to a stop the officer said he had his service weapon out as he ordered the driver to come out of the truck.
The driver did just that, but he took off running jumping a median cable barrier and disappearing into to the woods on the east side of I-35.
The passenger in the truck, Stapp, was then arrested as officers later learned there was also a warrant issued for her arrest in neighboring Stephens County.
Valdez, who was found and taken into custody later the same morning, claimed he pulled into Tractor Supply and hooked up to a trailer using just chains. The trailer is valued at around $3,700.
While being questioned Valdez also said he placed a grill in the bed of his truck and was attempting to leave when he saw the PV officer approaching. The grill nearly stolen in the theft attempt is valued at $500.
A $100,000 bond was given to Valdez for the five charges he now faces in Garvin County, including attempting to elude, assault and grand larceny.
Stapp was handed three criminal charges and a $25,000 bond.
