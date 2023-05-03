A trailer used to transport portable toilets, more commonly just called porta-potties, was on the move leading authorities to two suspects and criminal charges.
In the end it's Dustin Barnes, 35, of Elmore City who's formally accused of trying to pull off the heist with a little help from Megan Romine, 30, of the Foster area.
The two are accused of taking a commercial 40-foot trailer used to haul porta-potties from a property a few miles south of Elmore City.
The alleged theft is reported to have occurred during the daytime hours of April 12.
Garvin County sheriff's deputies reported making an interesting find when were called in to check out the theft.
“I observed the gate where the suspects entered and exited the field, which had been struck with the trailer when the suspects left and damaged the H post and fence,” deputies reported, while estimating damage at $2,500.
They also found a clump of long, dark hair dyed reddish-purple in the barbed wire of the fence at the gate.
Earlier that day deputies recovered what they described as a pickup truck that Barnes and Romine were in possession of on the same day. The truck was found hidden behind a brush pile in the Foster area.
The stolen trailer was found the following day in the same area, according to reports.
Deputies report telling Romine when they found her at her residence in the Lindsay area on April 21 they were there to talk about a stolen vehicle and a separate case of a stolen trailer.
Court records show Romine was also told about the hair found at the scene of the trailer theft and that it matched her hair color. The same color of hair was also reported to have been found inside the stolen truck.
“Romine stated she was with Barnes when he stole the trailer and that she did open the gate for him and got her hair caught in the fence,” deputies reported.
She claimed Barnes told her the trailer belonged to a relative and he had permission take it from the property.
A pair of felony charges have been filed against both suspects as Romine was given a $10,000 bond during her court appearance last week. A warrant has been issued for Barnes' arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.