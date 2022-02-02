Books of checks, credit cards, even personal information – all are among the things stolen from area mailboxes or vehicles as a Pauls Valley man is accused of committing a number of thefts going back a few months.
A single felony charge of obtaining money by false pretenses has been filed against 29-year-old Joseph Lee Barker in Garvin County District Court.
Barker, given a $50,000 bond keeping him in county jail for now, is accused of targeting mailboxes as a way to get anything that could help him forge a check or make a fraudulent purchase of some kind.
Sheriff Jim Mullett said an investigation into the mailbox thefts led his investigators to Barker as a possible suspect.
“We started looking at the crimes back in October,” Mullett said.
“We found mail was being stolen and as we were tracking this down we came to find he was a person of interest. Joseph Barker had been a person of interest for a while when it comes to forgery – forging his name on checks.
“As we were digging deeper we found more victims out there and some of these victims didn't even know they were victims.”
The sheriff says the idea behind the stolen mail was not only to acquire checks but also to get personal information on people – things like their address, social security number and birth dates.
“He is accused of stealing checks out of the mail and then going and cashing them. They were trying to obtain information to try and cash a check,” the sheriff said.
The case against Barker goes back to the middle of last October when a report came in that mail had been stolen from a mailbox in the Paoli area.
The owner of the mailbox reported a credit card must have been in the mail taken as it was used to make a series of purchases at a variety of businesses in Pauls Valley over a two-day period.
According to a report from the sheriff's office, a surveillance video from one of the local businesses showed a woman used the stolen card to purchase items before handing it to Barker.
The card was also used to make purchases the same day for a variety of products and food services totaling a few hundred dollars. Two days later more purchases were made with the card, including one for $1,000.
Barker, who at the time had recently been released from prison from past larceny and firearm possession charges, was then called into a probation and parole office in Pauls Valley.
When questioned he admitted to using the credit card several times and that he knew he didn’t have permission to use it to make purchases. He was taken into custody at that time.
The same month a felony charge of uttering a forged instrument was also filed against Barker for a counterfeit check of more than $2,600 at another local business.
A few weeks later a Wynnewood area resident reported her checks had been stolen. Authorities report Barker was one of two men who on Nov. 24 attempted to cash one of the checks to pay for a utility bill.
Yet another report of stolen checks, this time from a mailbox in the Pauls Valley area, came into the sheriff’s office on Jan. 14.
It was learned someone had successfully cashed one of the checks for a total of $2,500 from a PV bank and attempted to cash another $3,000 check from another local site.
Deputies report video surveillance at the bank shows it was Barker for both transactions.
Later a search of Barker’s residence resulted in deputies finding the same stolen check book and an ID of an Oklahoma City man, who later told police the card had been stolen out of his vehicle when he was fishing in Pauls Valley.
Also found were several other items, including printed checks, social security cards, ID’s, tax forms and insurance enrollment papers with all of it belonging to other people.
Just one day later deputies contacted a number of potential identity theft victims with some also having items stolen from their mailboxes or vehicles.
