A court document offers just a little bit more in the case of a Pauls Valley armed robber who only took a single can of beer and a few cigarettes.
Two felony charges and a $50,000 bond are now keeping 46-year-old Michael Shane Nanney in jail after he pointed a handgun at the clerk in a Pauls Valley convenience store and walked out without paying for the beer or two packs of cigarettes.
Nanney was taken into custody a short time later after the robbery at the EZ Mart store, 800 East Grant, in the early morning hours of Sunday, Dec. 22.
“(The clerk) was hysterical but able to tell me she had been robbed and the suspect used a gun and pointed it at her,” a Pauls Valley police officer stated in an affidavit filed in the case.
After the robbery around 4:30 a.m. officers were joined by Garvin County deputies in a search of the general area as they stopped and spoke with several people who met the “minimal” description of the suspect.
When officers returned to the store to view the video footage of the incident they were quick to recognize Nanney from previous exchanges.
“Michael walked in the store, then to the cooler and removed a can of beer, then returned to the counter where he requested two packs of cigarettes,” the officer stated in the document that accompanied the formal charges filed in Garvin County District Court.
“As (the clerk) was ringing the items up I observed Michael lift up his jacket and pull a six- to eight-inch barreled black revolver from his waistband, point it at (the clerk), took the items that totaled $18.13 before tax and exit the store walking backward down the front of the store tactically to be able to see the clerk the whole time.”
On the video footage, which apparently did not have audio capabilities, Nanney then disappeared from sight as he's seen walking out of the store.
Nanney was quickly tracked down as he lives with a family member at a residence in the 500 block of South Willow, according to the document.
As officers arrived they reported seeing Nanney exiting a storage shed he apparently stays in at the residence.
They observed Nanney was wearing the same clothes as the suspect described by the clerk.
From there officers say Nanney resisted the arrest attempt as he attempted to kick out a window in a patrol vehicle. Ankle restraints were used on Nanney to get him to the Garvin County jail.
While being booked into jail officials there reported finding five .22 caliber bullets in his pants pocket.
Those bullets went with the .22 caliber revolver found during a search of the shed where Nanney was staying, along with around 40 more rounds for the weapon and a mostly empty and crushed tall can of beer taken in the robbery.
Nanney's next court appearance in the case is scheduled for Jan. 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.