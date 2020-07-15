An update on a manhunt near Wynnewood this week is there is no manhunt as authorities have determined there was only one suspect involved – not two.
Garvin County Sheriff Jim Mullett announced Wednesday afternoon he had been contacted by police in Purcell, who determined there was only one robbery suspect in the vehicle being pursued a day earlier.
The lone male suspect, whose identity was not available, is believed to have been sought by authorities after a robbery attempt in Moore on Monday night.
A number of law enforcement agencies were told there were two suspects in the vehicle being pursued south through Purcell then a few miles south of Pauls Valley.
It was surveillance footage from the pursuit that convinced officers there was only one suspect being chased.
“The Purcell Police Department, after looking at footage from the dash cams in their vehicles, has determined there was only one occupant in the vehicle,” Mullett said.
“We got that person arrested, so it's over. My only concern was that there wasn't a suspect out there hiding in the woods.”
The vehicle being chased turned off of Interstate 35 onto Ruppe Road just west of Wynnewood, where it crashed as the fugitive ran off on foot.
Mullett says his deputies located and arrested the suspect early Tuesday morning. He was taken to a hospital in Purcell to be medically checked out before being turned over to Moore police.
Those same deputies then continued searching the area for a second male subject. It was later learned there appears to be no second suspect.
