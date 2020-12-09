These grant funds for the kids

A recent awarding of federal funding, done for years now, will keep the Delta Head Start programs going strong in places like Garvin County.
A recent announcement came that $1.5 million has been awarded to the Delta Community Action Foundation, based in Lindsay, by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).
This round of funding for Delta’s Head Start and Early Head Start programs is actually only a portion of the federal money coming for the year, which is expected to total just over $3.1 million.
“Delta Community Action is extremely grateful to be receiving the HHS grant,” said Karen Nichols, executive director of the foundation.
“We are committed to making sure every child that comes through our doors has an opportunity to succeed.”
The funding is for the programs in Garvin, McClain and Stephens counties, said Sharon Horton, who is Head Start program director.
Even with the COVID-19 pandemic Horton said the challenges haven’t stopped the collective effort to serve children and families in need.
“We try to make a difference in the quality of life, and we know we can do that and we know we do,” Horton said.
“We’re not baby-sitting. We’re a comprehensive, high quality child care support program.
“It’s not just young families but sometimes it’s grandparents who are raising the kids. In the Early Head Start program we serve the children who are most in need – the underserved. It’s all done at no cost to the parent or grandparent.”
The Early Head Start program, now for kids one to three years old, has a Delta facility on the east side of Pauls Valley.
Three- to five-year-old kids are in Head Start, which Delta has programs in a number of schools, such as Jefferson Early Learning Center in PV, along with Whitebead and Paoli.
At JELC some of the youngsters go right into the school’s prekindergarten classes.
Although thankful for the use of some JELC space, Horton really brightens up even more with the possibility of setting up a Head Start program in Pauls Valley’s new elementary school when it opens on the west side of town.
“We’re very excited and thankful to have a place in the new building,” she said.
“Jefferson has been great, but the new building is going to be great.”
In all there are 13 Head Start centers in the three counties.
Like so many other things in our society the virus pandemic hit the Head Start programs hard.
Still, Horton said the services provided have continued for families served by the programs.
“Even though we are shut down at times we’re still delivering diapers and formula and providing services for the community.
“It’s been stressful trying to work around this,” Horton said about COVID-19. “It’s been a challenge, but our staff has done a wonderful job of being flexible and working to keep our facilities disinfected and clean for the kids.
“We are working tirelessly to continue teaching children and getting them ready so they can go into school. We’re working with the community to make that happen.”
The virus related changes have included no volunteers or parents inside the facilities, proper safety equipment used by staff and children getting their temperatures taken when they arrive each day.
“We were already washing hands, and now we’re doing a whole lot more.”
Although the Head Start programs did receive some virus related funding, Horton said the federal grant money represents 80 percent of the funding needed for the programs.
“The remaining 20 percent must be in-kind matches done through the schools and churches.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.