These shots are for back to school

The Garvin County Health Department is planning to soon hold a back to school after hours immunization clinic for youngsters before they head back to the classroom for another school year.
The clinic is from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8 at the health department site in Pauls Valley.
This particular clinic is for students on SoonerCare, those underserved or not insured or Native American.
Enrollment is set for all of next week for schools in Pauls Valley.
The times of 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. are for each enrollment at each of the schools.
At Pauls Valley Elementary School the enrollment schedule is:
• Pre-K and Kindergarten – Tuesday, Aug. 2.
• 1st Grade – Wednesday, Aug. 3.
• 2nd Grade – Thursday, Aug. 4.
• 3rd Grade – Friday, Aug. 5.
Enrollment at Pauls Valley Intermediate School will be on Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 3-4. This is for all the grades at the school – four, five and six.
• New students in the library.
• Current students in the cafeteria.
Enrollment for grades seven, eight and nine at PV Junior High is Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 3-4.
The schedule for students at PV High School is:
• New students on Monday, Aug. 8.
• Seniors on Tuesday, Aug. 9.
• Juniors on Wednesday, Aug. 10.
• Sophomores on Thursday, Aug. 11.
