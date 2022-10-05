Thieves literally caught in the act

It was more bumbling than a masterpiece as two Healdton men were literally caught in the act of trying to steal from a Pauls Valley business.
For James Leatherwood, 24, and Steven Shepard, 33, the target was the Tractor Supply store on the west side of Pauls Valley.
More specifically, the two were hoping to steal a riding lawnmower from the store near the Meridian and Grant intersection.
The big problem is police officers drove up and caught them in the middle of the theft attempt, plus they apparently didn't have any idea how they would get away with a riding lawnmower when their getaway car was a Ford Mustang.
PV Police Chief Mitch McGill said the call of an alarm at the Tractor Supply store came in the early morning hours Wednesday, Sept. 28.
“When I arrive I see a Mustang pull around the back of the store,” McGill said. “The driver turns and is facing me and just stops.
“We surround the building and locate a second male subject. He's in a fenced-in locked enclosure attempting to steal a zero-turn riding lawnmower.
“There was an attempted theft there about two weeks earlier. They were also going for a zero-turn riding lawnmower, but nothing was taken.
“It's nice to be able to catch someone in the act.”
A police report shows a burglary attempt at Tractor Supply and several other businesses occurred a week earlier on Sept. 22.
As for this most recent incident, McGill says the man found driving the car was Leatherwood.
Officers reported seeing a second man, later identified as Shepard, crouched down hiding inside the fenced area of Tractor Supply.
After detaining Shepard officers found a hack saw on the ground next to a zero-turn lawnmower. He also a chrome pin from a box blade that was actually stolen from the store.
Shepard also had a small amount of methamphetamine in his pocket when taken into custody.
Police later learned there was an arrest warrant for Shepard in Logan County.
Both men were booked into Garvin County jail receiving felony charges of burglary in the second degree, conspiracy to commit a felony and possession of burglary tools.
When questioned Leatherwood said the theft attempt was because he needed money to pay for legal fees in Carter County, which also involves a burglary case.
“Leatherwood said they were trying to get money to pay his attorney,” McGill adds.
“He had no answer on how they planned to get away on a riding lawnmower.”
Before the theft attempt the two men were accompanied by two women, who were dropped off at the local Walmart store located a short distance from Tractor Supply.
One of those women, Marzetta Maria Reann Couch, 19, of Elmore City was arrested for shoplifting, according to police.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.