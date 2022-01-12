Third time charm with city manager

Third time was the charm as Pauls Valley's next city manager was announced days ago and is now set to officially step into the office later this month.
Moments after a third closed-door interview came to an end it was Lee Littrell who was introduced as the replacement for the now retired James Frizell, who wrapped up his tenure at the end of 2021 after serving more than 20 years in the office.
Littrell's first official day in his new job will be Jan. 31 after he's served as the city manager in two different Oklahoma towns.
“Welcome,” Mayor Jocelyn Rushing said to Littrell during the special afternoon meeting on Jan. 5.
“I'm excited and we're looking forward to working with you.”
Also appearing to feel pretty good after the announcement, Littrell said his interest in coming to Pauls Valley is the town and its location.
“Pauls Valley is a nice size town and this move puts me closer to family,” Littrell said.
“Everything's great in Frederick. This is just a personal move for family reasons.”
More specifically, he has a son living in Chickasha, a daughter in Oklahoma City and another daughter in St. Louis.
Littrell, who is originally from Rogers, Arkansas, has been married 38 years to his wife Jan.
“I'm very excited about the opportunity. I can't wait to get here and get started.”
Littrell's naming comes after initially seven prospective candidates were interviewed back in late November. That was followed by a second closed-door interview with Littrell just before Christmas.
Going back a ways, Littrell worked a total of 30 years at various levels at Walmart in Elk City before he then served a year as Elk City's assistant city manager and six years as its city manager.
He started his work as the city manager in Frederick in February 2021.
For Rushing it was all of that experience that made the difference in him getting the job here.
“His years of experience at Walmart really makes him ready to come in and handle the city of Pauls Valley,” Rushing said.
“I feel like he will be able to come in and work well with all the personalities, plus he's led as city manager in two different towns.”
Vice Mayor Bonnie Meisel, along with Eric Smith, agreed Littrell was the choice because he checked all the boxes.
“He has the skill set we were looking for, he has the experience and we're looking for him to build relationships,” Meisel said.
“I think he will be able to focus on what the citizens of Pauls Valley want and need,” Smith said.
Also right in the middle of the interviews and last week's decision were fellow council members Jonathan Grimmett and Chip Pearson.
