This action is in rodeo arena

For some folks the action inside the rodeo arena is the best kind of action as the 77th annual Heritage Days Rodeo is coming this weekend for a two-night ride.
Again right in the middle of his year's rodeo, set for Friday and Saturday, June 24-25, is Dessie Daughtery.
“I live and breath rodeos. My grandmother, my father, my mother, they built the arena, so it's close to my heart,” Daughtery said.
That came in the late 1940s and early '50s as a group of residents turned a “big gully” into property capable of being home to a rodeo arena.
It's that Pauls Valley Roundup Club Arena that will again host events include bull riding, ranch broncs, tie-down calf roping and breakaway roping. Mutton bustin' for kids six and under will again be a feature.
A rodeo parade at 5 p.m. will kick things off Saturday night.
Just last week the PV City Council voted to approve $6,400 in tourism sales tax monies for the upcoming rodeo.
“This is to assist with the advertising for the 77th annual rodeo. Last year we spent the money you gave entirely on advertising,” Daughtery said in a brief presentation to all five council members.
A big change the last couple of years is it's been an open rodeo compared to pro events in previous years.
When it was for the professionals, Dessie says it cost around $15,000 for the animals. In some years rodeo organizers were paying out close to $40,000 for the event.
“Over the years the number of contestants has gone down but the price has not.”
Then two years ago it went to an open event, which Daughtery said cut the charge from the stock contractor in half.
She also believes it's allowed for an even more entertaining event for fans to come out and see.
“With an open rodeo you have more local contestants. There's some pros sure, but the bulk are out there performing for friends and neighbors,” she said.
“They're quality cowboys. We have some of the best cowboys right here in Garvin County. Garvin County is rich in rodeo tradition.”
Also cut in half has been the admission charge, now $5 a person, which Daughtery says has made it more accessible for the whole family.
