This 'boo' is tasty holiday fun

The spooky and tasty fun of the Halloween season again hits the streets of Pauls Valley's downtown with an annual holiday gathering.
It's simply called Boo on the Bricks as youngsters of all shapes and sizes choose their Halloween costumes and hook up with parents and other adults for a couple of hours of pure candy heaven.
Downtown area merchants again will pull out the holiday treats for this year's Boo event coming on the big day itself – from 4 to 6 p.m. on Halloween, which is Thursday, Oct. 31.
Sherri Wing, president of the Pauls Valley Chamber of Commerce said all preparations are being made for the city event that always seems to bring a whole lot of folks to the downtown.
“By my last count about 1,300 kiddos came through last year,” Wing said during a chamber board meeting this week.
“It's kind of crazy how many come through, so we need to be ready.”
•••
Even sooner the First Church of God in PV, 414 N. Chickasaw, will host a fall festival from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20.
With an African “zoofari” theme the free event for kids and families features games and snacks.
The Halloween carnivals continue with a couple on Saturday, Oct. 26.
The Willows Assisted Living Center in PV, 301 Melville, will host a carnival open to the public from 2 to 4 p.m. that day.
Pauls Valley Care Center, 1413 S. Chickasaw, is inviting the public to a carnival featuring various games and a costume contest from 7 to 9 p.m.
All proceeds from both will go toward holiday presents for residents.
• Applications for the Angel Tree at Pauls Valley's public library will be accepted starting from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1. The process will continue daily through Nov. 8.
