Stratford's public library has scheduled an upcoming class designed to teach some life saving lessons.
The adult CPR and first aid classes will be from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10 at the Chandler Watts Library in Stratford.
Participants can learn responses to cardiac, respiratory and first aid emergencies. Class size will be limited to seven per class with instructor Carolyn Allen, certified with the American Heart Association.
There is a cost of $50 as participants can obtain CPR, AED and First Aid certification.
Call Cindy Gallup at 580-759-2382, extension 21, or Chandler-Watts Library at 580-759-2684 for more information.
•••
Vintage antiques and “repurposed” junk will take center stage for a community event coming to Stratford.
It's called Vintage Market in the Park now scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24 at the Stratford City Park.
Expected to be a part of the community festival are various vintage items, crafts, a variety of vendors, food trucks and school fundraising booths.
For more information contact Rhonda Prichard at 405-328-0616.
• The Arbuckle Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America plan to hold its first Boy Scout Sporting Clays Classic.
The tournament is scheduled to get firing at the clay targets at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19 at Side X Side Ranch in Wynnewood.
Participants from nine counties in south central Oklahoma will need to bring their own gun, ammo and eye and ear protection.
The event is meant to help youth attend camp and maintain the scout camp, Camp Simpson.
Check-in begins at 8 a.m., a safety briefing is at 8:45 a.m. and the shooting gets started at 9 a.m. with four-person teams.
Awards will go to winning teams, along with added prizes for top shooter.
The council serves Garvin, Carter, Love, Marshall, Johnston, Murray, Pontotoc, Atoka and Coal counties, along with the city of Ringling.
Call 580-223-0831 for more information.
• For Garvin County voters looking ahead to the general election on Nov. 3 the deadline to register to vote is Oct. 9.
The deadline to submit a request for mailed absentee ballots is 5 p.m. Oct. 27.
More information is available at the Garvin County Election board or online at the Oklahoma Election Board website.
