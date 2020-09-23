Yellow flashes from work vests will likely be a common sight in a couple of weekends as many groups and individuals will soon be coming together for a community clean-up in Pauls Valley.
This will make the second Pockets of Progress work day focusing on cleaning up different parts of town when the morning of Saturday, Oct. 3 rolls around.
Last year's version of the Pockets event was a definite success as truck loads of brush and debris were collected. In fact, it had such a good result the event is now up for a statewide award.
Now the need is for people to step up and get signed up in advance to come out and do their part in helping to clean up the Pauls Valley community.
Bonnie Meisel, a local city council member who's also a part of the beautification and church scene, is again right in the middle of the planning for the clean up day.
“It was pretty amazing last year with the overwhelming turnout and all the volunteers,” Meisel said.
“We're soliciting volunteers like last year, but with COVID the numbers might be down a little bit this year, so we'll just do what we can.”
Last year nearly 200 volunteers helped out as brush was the main thing, likely from a citywide storm that summer, as more than 40 loads were collected during the citywide clean up day.
“On the day of the event we ask people to wear the appropriate clothing, such as sturdy shoes,” Meisel said, adding it's also suggested they bring work gloves and tools.
The scheduled time is from 8 a.m. to noon as anyone not registered in advance and without an assigned area to work can come check in before the start time at the local office for the PV Chamber of Commerce in the downtown area.
Anyone interested in volunteering can RSVP online at paulsvalleychamber.com or call 405-238-6491.
Hosting the Pockets of Progress event is the local chamber with lots of help from the city of Pauls Valley and its Beautification Commission, PV Ministerial Alliance and a number of area churches and community partners.
“We'll do the feeder roads coming into town,” Meisel said about the clean up.
Volunteers will be picking up trash along state Highway 19 on both sides of town and a few blocks in the middle, the north and south sides of U.S. Highway 77 and the Washita Nature Park.
Plans also call for crews to sweep Mt. Olivet Cemetery, the local rodeo grounds and some areas in downtown PV.
“We'll give the churches or any groups helping out their assignments before hand and they can go straight to their work area.
“We'll do all the bump-outs and alleys in downtown,” she said, adding volunteers will pick up trash and clean out the weeds in these areas.
“The city is working to identify an appropriate spot to bring all the trash that's collected.”
Last year's first ever Pockets of Progress campaign is now a finalist for a statewide award through Keep Oklahoma Beautiful.
