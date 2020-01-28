It seems to get even bigger every year as a whole bunch of men and their daughters are set to hit the dance floor in Pauls Valley for a good cause.
An annual Daddy-Daughter Dance to support the Pauls Valley United Fund is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1 at the Reynolds Recreation Center.
The cost is $25 per couple with $5 for each additional daughter and $10 for each additional parent.
Tickets are available at the local recreation center, Oklahoma Works at 522 S. Chickasaw or at the door on the night of the event.
•••
This month's Garvin County Democratic Party will focus on efforts to improve the local environment.
The group's speaker will be Shane Jemison from the Chickasaw Nation, who will provide an update on the tribe's activities during a public meeting at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb.1 at the Reynolds Recreation Center in Pauls Valley.
Jemison is from Wapanucka and graduated from Oklahoma State University with degrees in political science and economics.
During his senior year at OSU he lived in Washington, D.C. and worked in the U.S. Congress.
Since 2016 he has served the Chickasaw Nation with a focus on developing communities in rural Oklahoma and Indian Country.
Jemison currently works for the Chickasaw Nation Office of Natural Resources working with communities to address long-term sustainable solutions for water infrastructure and planning in Oklahoma.
• The Garvin County Republican Party holds regular meetings at 7 p.m. the second Monday of the month at Christian Life Church in PV, 820 S. Walnut.
The next one is Feb. 10. Call 405-207-4337 for more.
• Feb. 7 is the last day to register to vote in order to be eligible for a presidential preferential primary election on March 3. Go online or contact the Garvin County Election Board for more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.