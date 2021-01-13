This day for new chamber leader

The public will get its first chance to meet the new president of the Pauls Valley Chamber of Commerce during a gathering set for Thursday.
Announced just days ago was the hiring of Nancy Runge to step in as the new leader of the local chamber.
A “meet and greet” open house event has been scheduled from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14 at the chamber office located at 112 East Paul.
Runge, who officially started Jan. 4, now steps in as the replacement for Sherri Wing, a native of Foster, who left the position last fall after serving since 2013.
Also available during the event are copies of the 2021 chamber guide and 2021 membership plaque label.
Runge previously worked for the chamber of commerce in Sachse, Texas, a suburb of Dallas, with a membership of 175.
She is a native of Oklahoma and a graduate of the University of Oklahoma.
Her career has also included work for Sen. Don Nickles, Gov. Frank Keating, the American Council of Life Insurers and Touchstone Energy.
Runge has served on the board of three chambers and as an ambassador to three chambers, as well as the three-term president of the Rockwall (Texas) Breakfast Rotary Club.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.