This is the week for voter sign-up

This week is the time for Garvin County voters to apply for voter registration in order to be eligible to cast a ballot in an election coming on April 6.
The deadline to apply is Friday, March 12.
March 30 is the final day to request absentee ballots for next month's election, while early in-person absentee voting is 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 1-2 at the Garvin County Election Board in Pauls Valley.
A variety of issues on the April ballot will impact residents all over Garvin County.
Municipal races will come in Pauls Valley, Elmore City, Maysville and Paoli.
In Pauls Valley it includes three offices on the local city council.
Incumbent Bonnie Meisel has already claimed one four-year term unopposed, while two others now on the council have races included in the upcoming election.
Chip Pearson is going against challengers Heather Mullens and Jeff Watson for another full term on the council.
There are also two races for two-year unexpired terms.
Eric Smith and challenger Uraina Smith are vying for one of those spots, while Jonathan Grimmett and Marty Brummett are in a race for the other.
Three different races, all that include full four-year terms, are set in Elmore City.
Running for the Ward 1 office on EC's board of trustees are Shalon McMillen, Kristy Stone and Adam Venegas.
Randal McFadden and Justin Spain are going for the Ward 3 office.
Running for mayor in Elmore are Dennis Maddox, Louisa Ramanos and Brandae Hucks.
Big changes are coming in Maysville as 10 candidates are running for the five total offices of the local board of trustees.
Running for three of the offices, each for full terms, are Cathy Nobles, David Uhles, Earl Morton, Lois Parks, Morgan Russell, Joe Couch and Jessie Ray McCoy.
Three candidates – John Layton, Cynthia White and Terri Smith – are going for a couple of two-year terms on the Maysville board.
The races in Paoli are for four board of trustee offices.
Candidates running for two four-year board offices are James Pickle, Lesana Carter, Kevin Maloy and Daimon Hillhouse.
Three others – Bryan Campbell, Stephen English and Kenoth Shane Patton – are going for two of Paoli's board offices with each carrying two-year unexpired terms.
Paoli voters will also decide the fate of a local sales tax on the ballot.
The measure is a one penny increase from 3 percent to 4 percent, which if passed would take the total local taxes in Paoli from 8.25 percent up to 9.25 percent.
Voters in the Paoli School District will decide between Jeffry Thompson II and Gus Adkins in a race for a spot on the local school board.
Lindsay voters gave Julie Martin a convincing win for a local school board office there during an election on Feb. 9.
Martin collected 295 votes, or 83 percent, while Jim Beckham received 32 votes and Landon Webb got 28 votes.
•••
Also on the April 6 ballot are a countywide half cent sales tax measure for another seven years and a race to fill the now vacant Garvin County commissioner's office for District 1.
Candidates filing include Randy Chandler, who is now serving on an interim basis, Ron Allen Stewart, Kevin Foraker and Jarod Work.
The four are looking to be the one who replaces Kenneth Holden, who made his retirement official on Feb. 2 as he stepped away from the position for a second time.
The half cent Garvin County sales tax in place since 2007 is on the April ballot for another seven years.
The majority of the tax revenues, 80 percent, is for Proposition 2, which targets the public safety areas. They include:
• 36 percent will fund public ambulance services in Garvin County.
• 29 percent will be for the maintenance and operation of the county sheriff's department and county jail.
• 15 percent will be for the county 911 system.
Proposition 1 calls for 20 percent of tax money to fund these things.
• 5 percent will go for the maintenance of county roads and bridges.
• 11 percent will go into the county's general fund.
• 2 percent is for senior citizens organizations in the county.
• 2 percent is for the OSU Extension Office in Garvin County to help with FFA and 4-H programs.
•••
When the April 6 election does arrive one polling place will be different.
The precinct formerly hosted at the Donihoo-Colley Complex in Pauls Valley is being replaced as Precinct 15 will now be at Valley Christian Church, 2001 South Walnut.
