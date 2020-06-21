This local run not so virtual

It may not be the full thing but a now traditional run in Pauls Valley has gone from being virtual to informal with an event coming in just a few days.
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic first turned the annual Recall Run, normally offered in the fall, into a virtual event where participants could time their own 5K run or walk at home.
Now event founder Mike Dyson is planning an informal run scheduled to get started at 8 a.m. Saturday, June 27 in Pauls Valley's Wacker Park.
“This is an informal opportunity for people to do their run and pick up T-shirts and their finisher medals,” Dyson said.
“I still wanted to give participants the opportunity to do a live run.
“Basically just show up and run. We'll have a running clock. Physical distancing will still be encouraged, and there will also be water available for participants."
Dyson says past runs have been professionally timed events with prizes going for the top performances in running and recall memory. There will be no prizes for top finishers with this upcoming event.
“Running together is part of the fun of the Recall Run,” he said, adding runners and walkers can register the morning of the event.
Registration is $25 and the deadline to receive both a T-shirt and finisher medal is noon Monday, June 22. Those registering next week with a $15 cost will receive a finisher medal.
For more information or to register, visit runsignup.com/recallrun online.
