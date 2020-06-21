This local run not so virtual

Pauls Valley, OK (73075)

Today

Thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy during the afternoon hours. High 89F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.