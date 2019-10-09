Volunteers working to help the Pauls Valley United Fund are getting ready for an important fundraiser this weekend.
The future of United Fund appears to be at stake as the group working to help community organizations has a pulled pork dinner scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13 at the county fairgrounds in Pauls Valley.
The local United Fund, started here back in 1972, raises money to help such organizations as Garvin County 4-H, a family center providing services in Garvin County, food pantries, scouting programs and youth athletic teams in the area.
•••
The call is out for even more volunteers to show up and offer their time to help with a community clean-up effort in Pauls Valley.
It's called Pockets of Progress.
The PV Chamber of Commerce, PV Ministerial Alliance and city of PV are teaming up for what's described as a new focus on cleaning up Pauls Valley.
A Pockets work day is planned from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.
This is expected to be the first planned work day as it appears this time the focus will be on cleaning alley ways in the downtown area and the main local “feeder” roads.
Anyone interested in volunteering can RSVP online at PaulsValleyChamber.com or call 405-238-6491.
On work day volunteers are encouraged to bring work gloves and tools as they should meet at the train depot.
•••
This week the Chickasaw Senior Nutrition Site in PV, 109 N. Indian Meridian, will hold a benefit Indian taco sale from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11.
A bake sale is also set to start at 9 a.m. Call 405-207-9034 for more information.
• New Life UPC will hold a fish fry fundraiser from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11. The church is located at U.S. 77 and Airport Road.
• Auditions for the PV Arts Council Theater play “Yes Virginia, There is a Santa Claus” are 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10 at the PV Arts and Cultural Center, Paul and Walnut.
Anyone interested should first email director Renee Mackey-Myler at jreneemyler@gmail.com for more information.
• The University of Oklahoma marching band will perform Friday morning, Oct. 11 at the PV football field.
The rehearsal open to the public is expected to start around 9:45 a.m.
Even earlier, 9 a.m. to be exact, a district-wide pep assembly for Pauls Valley's homecoming is scheduled to get going at the football field.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.