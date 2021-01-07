This year's votes start in Lindsay

Voters in Lindsay have a few more weeks to request mailed absentee ballots for a school election coming early next month.
In fact, all voters can request the absentee ballots for the entire 2021 year by going online to the Oklahoma State Election Board website.
From there download and print an application, which is also available at the Garvin County Election Board office located in the county courthouse in Pauls Valley.
Voters can request ballots for a single election or all elections in which they are eligible to vote in 2021.
Originally four candidates filed for an office on the Lindsay Board of Education during a filing period Dec. 7-9.
Later there was one withdrawal as three candidates – Landon Webb, Jim Beckham and Julie Martin – are set to run for school office in Lindsay during an election set for Feb. 9.
The deadline to request an absentee ballot for the Lindsay vote is 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2. For more information contact the Garvin County Election Board.
During December's filing period two races were also set for Elmore City-Pernell and Paoli school districts.
Derek Stanley and Casen Lauderdale are the two candidates going for a five-year term in Elmore.
The two school candidates filing for a five-year office on the Paoli board are Jeffry Thompson II and Gus Adkins.
Both of those races are now scheduled to be determined during a general election on April 6.
No school board races will come in other Garvin County districts which had candidates winning without opposition.
They include incumbent Richelle Humphrey in Pauls Valley, incumbent Ed Tillery in Whitebead, David Klein in Maysville, Michael Ray in Wynnewood and Shawn Mann in Stratford.
All are five-year terms except in Whitebead where the term is three years.
