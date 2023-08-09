A few more police officers might be out and about on Pauls Valley’s first day of school Thursday after an online threat was made against the high school this past weekend.
Fortunately for everyone involved the potentially volatile situation was quickly resolved after a student at PV High School basically posted a threat in the form of a bomb scare.
“This student posted a video claiming he would blow up the school on the first day of school,” said PV Police Chief Derrick Jolley.
The chief says the video actually started with one message from a student who indicated they weren’t ready for a new school term to start.
“This other student takes that video with a picture of the school in the background and edits it more to state it would blow up on the first day.”
From there it went fairly fast as the student was identified, his parents were contacted, the student was questioned by police and the case was eventually turned over to the juvenile court system.
“The student gave an interview, admitted to making the post, claimed to not have any intention to carry out the threat,” Jolley said, adding a mental health professional called in concluded the student was not a threat.
Although the student was released to his parents with a promise to appear before the courts, the local police department is requesting a felony charge with the case to remain in the juvenile system.
“The charge fits the crime,” he said about the felony request. “It’s completely up to the court to decide that.”
After the threat Pauls Valley’s new top school administrator responded quickly with a letter sent out to keep local patrons informed about the situation.
Superintendent Adam McPhail says a threat of this kind naturally brings great concern to a lot of people as preparations keep moving toward this week’s start to a new school year.
“I sent it out to be transparent and inform the community of the situation,” McPhail said about the letter.
“Anytime there’s a threat like that we take it very seriously. The threat was made late Saturday or early Sunday, so time was on our side allowing us to address this issue,” he said about it not impacting the start of school.
Apparently some students did see the threat, which was a video posted on Snapchat threatening the high school. Those students then contacted school administrators, who reported the incident to Pauls Valley police.
In McPhail’s letter he says school will go on as planned as an “increased police presence” will likely be seen in and around the school.
“It will not be that much different, but there might a couple more police officers around to help keep it safe.”
The new school superintendent also included in the letter a message about safety being “everyone’s responsibility.”
“We encourage all community members to share information with school officials or law enforcement should a similar instance occur in the future,” he said in the letter.
“I remind people safety is what’s important, so if you see something suspicious report it. If you see something, say something.
“I would also encourage parents to talk to their kids about the ramifications of making statements like this.”
