A thumbs up has been given for the Pauls Valley area to stick with the same ambulance services in place for nearly a year now.
It's a whole new contract for a longer period of time as the PV Ambulance District has signed back up for Mercy to provide two ambulances 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
The big difference is this one is for five years and it will not include the Wynnewood Ambulance District, which only recently voted for its own separate arrangement with the Wadley's ambulance service.
Since the local hospital closed last year the city of PV had teamed up with Wynnewood's district, which uses the school district boundaries there, to utilize the service provided by Mercy.
As for Pauls Valley, city officials have approved a contract calling for round-the-clock ambulance services here at a monthly cost of just over $23,600. That comes to more than $283,000 a year.
Even though the service stays in place one local official stresses taxes still collected locally by the PV Ambulance Authority are not nearly enough as Pauls Valley city funds are used to make up the difference.
“It costs twice what ad valorem money is available for our ambulance service to operate,” said Mitch McGill, who is PV's police chief and has been one of those working to ensure an ambulance service is in place for the district here.
When it comes to ambulances services, Pauls Valley's district goes from just south of the old state school, then north all the way to the McClain County line and travels from state Highway 133 to the east all the way to just west of Interstate 35.
With the funding issues not going way McGill continues to have strong feelings about the need to begin addressing ambulance services on a county-wide basis.
“I'm hoping a movement will get started by citizens realizing what we have and changes are needed,” he said.
“We're paying for two ambulances that are providing services to a whole lot of people who aren't paying for the services.
“What we need is to make this equal across the board. It's a county issue. Somebody outside of us needs to do something. Making a bigger ambulance district – that's a county issue.”
Adding to the whole situation is the fact Pauls Valley does not have an open hospital.
McGill says that can at times stretch the dual ambulance service in place for the local district.
“When we used to have a hospital the ambulance service was much better. Ambulances could transport patients to the hospital and go right back out to another call.
“Now it's taking longer to transport people because everybody's having to be transferred out of town with the hospital closed here,” he said.
