It appears a tidal wave of support made one group’s decision an easy one as a Pauls Valley doctor was the choice for one very big state honor.
The support for Dr. Susan Jones seems to have come from all over as just days ago she was officially named the 2022 Family Physician of the Year by the Oklahoma Academy of Family Physicians.
Naturally it was family and friends who surrounded the longtime PV physician when she formally accepted a trophy to go with the honor.
Kari Webber, executive vice president of the group, says it was the support coming from the community that played a big part in Jones being chosen for the award.
“We put out a call for nominations throughout the year,” Webber said.
“There is specific criteria, such as are they an advocate of family medicine, well respected in the community, they must be a leader and help train others.
“We also ask others to send letters of support. With Dr. Jones we received the most letters of support I’ve ever seen. They came from all over the community, from others working in medicine, preachers, a state rep, lots of other places.
“It was just an amazing thing to see the amount of support she received.”
The reference to a state rep is Cindy Roe, who not only represents District 42 in the state House but is a nurse practitioner who worked for many years with Jones.
“This recognizes her dedication to the profession and her patients,” Roe said.
“Dr. Susan is well respected and well loved by her patients. For her it’s not just her patients but also their families. She cares for them on a personal level as well as a professional level. I think that’s why people love her.
“She’s been so good for Pauls Valley for so long. She delivered two generations of babies.
“The people of Pauls Valley love her.”
Jones was raised in Maysville, where she graduated from high school in 1974. She then began working on her pre-medical requirements at Oklahoma State University, where she me her future husband and life partner, Dr. Charles “Kim” Jones.
In 1980 she was accepted into Oklahoma State College of Osteopathic Medicine in Tulsa and would later do an internship in St. Louis, Missouri.
From there Jones did a residency with her husband in Wichita, Kansas at Wesley Hospital, which included a fellowship in teaching.
Later both Jones’ began their medical practice in Pauls Valley as she worked to fill a void in women’s health providing gynecological care and obstetrics for the community delivering hundreds of babies over the years.
At the same time Jones practiced a full scope of family medicine, including nursing homes and hospice care as she still practices in Garvin County.
“Dr. Jones delivers a wide range of medical care with compassion and dedication,” said John Siegle, MD.
“She is a true family practitioner who has serviced patients from cradle to grave. She has demonstrated a caring holistic approach to her patients and the Pauls Valley community.”
“Dr. Jones is one of the most involved physicians with her community that I have had the privilege to know, who has a pattern of service and dedication to those in need,” said former PV minister Rev. Diana Pruitt.
“Dr. Jones’ ability to provide empathy, education and evidence-based medicine is what all health care providers should emulate,” Angela Nirschel, ARNP, said.
“She is an advocate of the city of Pauls Valley by ensuring that the local hospital reopen to care for the rural community.”
