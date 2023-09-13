A vote for a seat on Pauls Valley’s city council was tight, while results from Tuesday were all supportive for a school bond issue in Maysville.
In PV the incumbent, Mayor Jocelyn Rushing, won a new four-year term by a slim 26 votes over challenger Matt Huggans.
Rushing finished the election with 209 votes, which comes to 53.32 percent, while Huggans collected 183 votes (46.68 percent).
A breakdown of the results shows Rushing got the mailed absentee vote by a 6-0 count and in-person absentees by 28-21.
On election day Rushing finished with a 175-162 advantage.
Over in Maysville the vote was for a $305,000 school bond issue with funds meant to address three needs.
A total of 125 voters cast ballots as 114 of them were all behind the school issue.
The final numbers show that support comes to 91.2 percent as only 11 voters said no to the issue.
That’s important since school bond issues require at least 60 percent support to pass.
What voters were saying yes to are three areas with one calling for $100,000 to go for a gym floor.
Another $100,000 is to remodel all of Maysville’s school restrooms, while another $105,000 is for classroom furniture.
