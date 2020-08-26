Time for the music to play

Pauls Valley’s school band director appears just as anxious to get back as his students after a COVID-19 case in his program forced a delay in the start of local in-person classes for the entire district.
Both the classes and his band students got back to work this past Monday as Drew Etheredge said he was definitely ready to get things going again.
“The kids are very eager to get back to as much normal as possible,” Etheredge said.
“From an emotional standpoint it will be good for them, for all of us, to be back and around each other. We’re a little bit behind, so we’re pretty much going to go straight into it on the field. We’ll keep them outside as much as possible. I guess that goes hand-in-hand with marching band.
“It will be challenging. We had practice for three weeks before shutting things down with the positive test.”
Nearly three weeks ago everything appeared on track for schools in PV to return to in-person instruction on Aug. 13.
Then came the game-changing news that someone affiliated with the band program had tested positive for the virus.
Not knowing who might have been exposed, including those with the local football and softball programs, it forced school officials to dramatically change the schedule for the start of the new school year.
Last week all classes went virtual, while the first day at the schools themselves shifted to Aug. 24.
Before all of that Etheredge says the band’s drumline first started practice the week of July 20-23. The entire band followed with couple of weeks before the positive virus case was confirmed.
“The way it happened is it was reported directly to me. I then went to Mr. Martin with it and we went from there,” he said, referring to Superintendent Mike Martin.
“It’s a crazy time and we do the best we can. Hopefully it won’t get to be too much during the year and we can keep going.”
He’s quick to add all safety precautions were practiced before the positive case and will continue to be the main focus.
“We have 70 students in band. Every one of them walking in the door gets a temperature check. We all wear masks and there’s plenty of hand sanitizer all around. It’s hard to do in band, but we do the best we can to socially distance.”
Because of the difficulties coming from the bout with COVID-19 the band director says he realizes the only way to get through that experience or the pandemic moving forward is everyone working together.
“We realize there’s more to our school than the band,” Etheredge said. “Our softball players work hard, the football players work hard, all our students work hard at whatever they do.
“I also want to say all of this is an incredibly difficult situation for our school administrators. They have some really hard decisions to make. I want to commend Mr. Martin for all the extremely difficult decisions he has to make.
“Everybody needs to be patient through all of this. We’re all in this together and we will work through this together.”
