Time has come for hospital's return

Mid-afternoon is as good a time as any to bring a long journey to an end with the return of an operating hospital in Pauls Valley.
The original idea was to bring back PV's hospital on a Sunday afternoon, which has since shifted to 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 28.
For many in the community that's a big deal as day one of the new Southern Plains Medical Center of Garvin County is the first time Pauls Valley has had a functioning hospital open to the public since its closure back in October 2018.
The name may be different but it's still in the same building known for decades as Pauls Valley General Hospital. The big differences are it's newly renovated and owned by the Southern Plains Medical Group, which also operates an urgent care center in a former physicians' building nearby.
“I'm relieved we're finally going to be in a position to open the hospital and serve the needs of the community with the life-saving measures here,” said hospital CEO Richard Mathis.
“We'll have the people and the equipment and the supplies to start serving the needs of this community.
“An open hospital is also a good economic tool for the community.”
Coming together earlier this week to talk about the hospital's opening were local first responders, representatives of some ambulance services operating in Garvin County and a handful of hospital staff.
The new hospital will start by providing an emergency room, also called the emergency department, open to the public 24 hours a day, seven days a week in the same part of the building as the last time the facility was open.
It will also have full laboratory services and the capability of “bringing patients onto the floor” with a number of check-in beds available. Surgery and some therapy services could get started this summer.
Sarah Boyd, director of the hospital's nursing staff, appeared focused during Monday's meeting on the preparation and everyone getting on the same page as they moved closer to the actual opening.
“We're probably going to get a lot of walk-ins at the ER to start,” Boyd said.
“There are some people tired off having to drive to other towns because Pauls Valley didn't have an open hospital. They're wanting us to be open.”
Pauls Valley's police chief, Mitch McGill, made it clear both his department and the Garvin County Sheriff's Office are available around the clock to help hospital staff with any security concerns.
“I want your staff to know if they're uncomfortable with something just call us. Don't be afraid to give us a buzz and say there's a suspicious person around,” McGill said.
“Even with security don't hesitate to call us. We want your nurses and staff to feel safe.”
The chief also echoed the likely feelings of many – an excitement just to have a hospital open again in Pauls Valley.
“We're all just excited to have the doors open,” he said.
“It's going to be busy at the start, I got a feeling. It's not going to be a gradual thing. I think it's going to be busy from the start.”
