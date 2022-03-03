Time is now to be ready for elections

A deadline comes late next week for voters in three Garvin County areas to get their registrations in order for upcoming elections.
The last day for voter registration is Friday, March 11 when it comes to April 5 elections in Whitebead, Elmore City-Pernell and Lindsay.
A second date, March 21, is the final day to request mailed absentee ballots for the election.
In Whitebead there are two issues for voters to consider.
First, there's a $3.8 million bond issue that if passed by at least 60 percent support would pay for the construction of a new classroom building.
The proposed building would include four rooms for Pre-K and kindergarten students to replace some of the portable classrooms used at the school.
It would also serve as a safe room for the school and Whitebead community as a whole.
The bond issue stretching over 17 years does include an initial 14.5 percent increase to property taxes in the Whitebead district. Put simply, that means an additional $14.50 for every $100 in taxes paid now.
Whitebead voters will also decide the race for one of the three offices on the local school board as incumbent Jess Patton is going against challenger Belinda Hunt.
• Also set for the April 5 election date is a school board race between Brent Balentine and Carl Stevens in the Elmore City-Pernell district.
• Lindsay voters also have some choices in an election to fill a few offices on the local city council.
One race is for a one-year unexpired term. Candidates include Angel Wilbourn, Billy R. Nye Jr., Amy Elledge, Cyndi Robbins and Vern Roe.
The top three finishers will be the winners for a trio of two-year council offices.
Candidates include Tom Inman, Stephanie Palmer, Bev Barker, Bart Drennan, Greg Henderson, Steve Staggs and Shanda Hernandez.
