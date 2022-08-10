Time is now to get 'political'

For one still fairly new resident in Pauls Valley the time is now to get involved in politics for the very first time in his life.
In fact, Mark Beaumont might even do something else that's new to him – vote – as now he's in the middle of organizing a gathering for the Libertarian Party in Garvin County.
Calling it “meet, greet and energize,” the upcoming event will include the party's candidates for governor, Natalie Bruno; U.S. Senate, Kenneth Blevins; and lieutenant governor, Chris Powell.
It's set to go from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 at the local Tio's Mexican Restaurant.
Beaumont calls it a “Libertarian community building event” for “fellow freedom-lovers.”
His path to being politically active comes after spending most of a 20-year stretch teaching in Thailand, along with a smaller portion in Cambodia.
After family connections brought Beaumont and his own family to Pauls Valley a couple of years ago he started paying even closer attention to what's going on out there.
“I haven't been engaged in politics in my life. Never to this day, but I may vote Libertarian this time,” Beaumont said.
“Now I feel compelled to engage in the political apparatus and use the best tool to help settle things down before it gets too nasty.”
He grew up in Maine surrounded by more liberal influences. With the move to Oklahoma he began learning more about the other side of the political spectrum.
“I began to wake up to the reality to what's happening in America.”
A number of issues got his full attention – he cites the Federal Reserve at the top of his list, along with the status quo of “gatekeepers” – leading to a personal decision to get more involved here at the grassroots level.
“I began to see the Libertarian Party and that there's a seat at the table for everybody,” Beaumont said.
“Everybody's getting troubled, and I've tried to get my finger on the pulse of this American situation. We need a philosophy and platform that works.”
According to Beaumont, he looked at the Libertarians because he believes there are “flaws” in the two major political parties.
“Free markets and free people and the need to revive an understanding of the fundamentals,” he said when asked about checking out the Libertarians.
“I don't necessarily trust the Libertarian Party. It might be just as corrupt as anyone else at the national level.
“But it does have a philosophy of America, and I can stick to that.”
So, when deciding to step up and organize the upcoming event he was given a mailing list of 105 Libertarians registered in Garvin County.
“I wanted to have something for all these people. It was suggested I invite the candidates, so I did. It might be a flop, but I'm going to give it a try. I'm going to advertise it and spread it around, and hopefully it builds a little bit of a community,” he said.
“I hope people are looking for options. Maybe people get curious and just want to get out and come hear what a governor candidate has to say.”
