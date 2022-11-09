Sentences have been handed down and now is the time for some Garvin County inmates to officially start their prison time.
One is Derik Fogle, 39, who has been given a 10-year sentence with eight of that in prison after he took a plea deal for multiple domestic assault charges coming this past summer in Maysville.
Three of those felonies were filed against Fogle on June 15 with each one related to accusations he assaulted his sister-in-law the day before at a Maysville residence.
The following day Fogle was accused of choking his girlfriend and making threats against her life.
As part of his sentence Fogle was ordered to participate in 52 weeks of a batterers program, an anger management course and undergo a mental health assessment.
• Christopher Trevino, 33, of Pauls Valley pleaded no contest to a handful of criminal charges related to his overnight break-in at a residence east of Pauls Valley back on Sept. 3, 2021.
The home invasion in the early morning hours awakened a sleeping couple resulting in a confrontation and a blow to Trevino’s stomach with the barrel of a shotgun before he was taken into custody by arriving law enforcement officers.
As part of his plea deal Trevino was given a 10-year prison sentence to an amended charge of assault with intent to commit a felony, assault on a police officer and malicious injury to property.
He was given credit for time already served and ordered to have no contact with the victims when he is released from incarceration.
• A three-year prison term was given to Zachary Horton, 22, after a busted drug buy in Lindsay this past July.
Horton had more than 20 grams of methamphetamine on him after Lindsay officers found out in advance of a planned deal to sell a quarter ounce of meth for $200.
Horton was charged with trafficking in illegal drugs.
The deal includes $25,000 in fines with all suspended except for $500. Horton’s sentence is to run concurrent with a 2019 case in Greer County.
• Brian Shannon, 39, starts a prison term for assaulting a Stratford police officer while being arrested this past August.
Shannon, who had a warrant for his arrest, was on a bicycle when he spotted officers and took off through some residential yards in an attempt to elude them.
At some point he got off the bike and ran through a nearby field and into an empty creek bed. There he was caught as Shannon was accused of using his elbow to strike one officer in the ribs.
He was given an eight-year prison term with all but six suspended. The sentence runs concurrent with other charges, including a 2021 case of attempting to break into a car at a Stratford car wash.
• This past summer Jerry Lee Morgan Brewer, 32, of Lindsay had a portion of a previously suspended sentence revoked.
Brewer was given a five-year suspended sentence for a 2019 stolen vehicle charge.
Then in June he was accused of possessing a firearm and threatening to “put a bullet” between the eyes of his wife with their two minor children present.
He had 42 months of his past sentence revoked in July for reported violations that include failing to report monthly to a probation officer and failing to complete 80 hours of community service.
• Christopher Alan King, 40, was given a four-prison term in June after failing in 2019 to register as a sex offender in Lindsay.
Back in 2012 he was convicted in Canadian County of rape and given a 10-year sentence will all but three suspended.
• In 2020 Franklin Earl Linker, 40, of Pauls Valley was given a two-year sentence with all but 257 days suspended for destroying a phone and smart screen system in the Garvin County jail.
A few weeks ago Linker had 90 days of a previous suspended sentence revoked for failing to report monthly to a probation officer, pay restitution as ordered and obtain a drug and alcohol evaluation.
• Mark Roberts, 46, of Maysville had a 10-year suspended sentence revoked when he received a series of additional charges in 2021, including firearm and drug possession and trespassing in two different counties.
• In September Lee Winzer, 32, of Maysville was sentenced to a 10-year sentence with all but six suspended for firearm possession.
