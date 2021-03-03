Time is right for HS principal

Paul Valley High School’s principal, Chris Caldwell, has announced he will step down at the end of the current school year.
Caldwell, who has been in the position the last 11 years, also coached the Panthers’ boy basketball team for 15 years.
Already named as his replacement is a fellow PV native, Kirk Moore, who has for the past several years been the assistant principal at PVHS and athletic director.
More on Caldwell’s decision will come in the next edition of the PV Democrat.
Pauls Valley and Garvin County are represented quite nicely as three students have earned Academic All-State honors.
Kathryn Chronister and Tandi Richey of Pauls Valley High School and Ty Wilmot of Maysville High School are on the list of 2021's top high school seniors in Oklahoma.
The Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence recently announced all the names of the students honored with the prestigious all-state awards.
These 100 top public high school seniors, selected from 379 nominations statewide, hail from 77 schools in 69 Oklahoma school districts.
The 2021 Academic All-State class is the 35th to be selected by the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence.
Since the award program’s inception in 1987, some 3,500 high school seniors from 330 school districts have been named Academic All-State scholars.
Four high schools will celebrate their first Academic All-Stater: Davenport, Porum, Soper and Stigler high schools.
Each of this year’s All-Staters will receive a $1,000 merit-based scholarship and a medallion. The All-Staters will be recognized at the foundation’s 35th annual Academic Awards Celebration on Saturday, May 22 at the Cox Business Center in Tulsa.
David Boren, founder and chairman of the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence, describes the selection of the scholars as “Oklahoma’s most rigorous academic awards selection process.”
To be nominated for Academic All-State, students must meet one of the following criteria: an American College Test (ACT) composite score of at least 30; a combined SAT evidence-based reading and writing and math score of at least 1370; or be selected as a semi-finalist for a National Merit, National Achievement or National Hispanic Scholarship.
This year’s All-Staters scored an average of 33 on the ACT, with 11 recipients scoring a perfect 36.
The students’ average GPA was 4.26. In addition, 34 of this year’s All-Staters are National Merit semifinalists, and two are National Hispanic Scholar semifinalists.
Academic All-Staters are selected based on academic achievement, extracurricular activities and community involvement, as well as letters of recommendation and an essay submitted by each nominee.
The selection committee, which is chaired by retired Tulsa attorney Teresa B. Adwan, works independently of all other foundation activities. The committee members are a diverse group of business, education, and civic leaders, as well as past Academic Awards Program honorees.
