Time left for election absentees

The final day is March 30 to request absentee ballots for an election early next month throughout all of Garvin County.
The election on April 6 has a county tax proposal and race on the ballot, while municipal races will come in Pauls Valley, Elmore City, Maysville and Paoli.
On the ballot are a countywide half cent sales tax measure for another seven years and a race to fill the now vacant Garvin County commissioner's office for District 1.
Three Republican candidates – Randy Chandler, Ron Allen Stewart and Jarod Work – will go up against each other to be the one who replaces Kenneth Holden as the Garvin County commissioner for District 1.
The winner will take on Democrat Kevin Foraker in an election scheduled for Sept. 14.
The half cent Garvin County sales tax in place since 2007 is on the ballot for another seven years.
The majority of the tax revenues, 80 percent, is for Proposition 2, which targets the public safety areas. They include:
• 36 percent will fund public ambulance services in Garvin County.
• 29 percent will be for the maintenance and operation of the county sheriff's department and county jail.
• 15 percent will be for the county 911 system.
Proposition 1 calls for 20 percent of tax money to fund these things.
• 5 percent will go for the maintenance of county roads and bridges.
• 11 percent will go into the county's general fund.
• 2 percent is for senior citizens organizations in the county.
• 2 percent is for the OSU Extension Office in Garvin County to help with FFA and 4-H programs.
In Pauls Valley the April 6 election includes three offices on the local city council.
Incumbent Bonnie Meisel has already claimed one four-year term unopposed, while two others now on the council have races in the upcoming election.
Chip Pearson is going against challengers Heather Mullens and Jeff Watson for another full term on the council.
There are also two races for two-year unexpired terms.
Eric Smith and challenger Uraina Smith are vying for one of those spots, while Jonathan Grimmett and Marty Brummett are in a race for the other.
• Three different races, all that include full four-year terms, are set in Elmore City.
Running for the Ward 1 office on EC's board of trustees are Shalon McMillen, Kristy Stone and Adam Venegas.
Randal McFadden and Justin Spain are going for the Ward 3 office.
Running for mayor in Elmore are Dennis Maddox, Louisa Ramanos and Brandae Hucks.
• Big changes are coming in Maysville as 10 candidates are running for the five total offices of the local board of trustees.
Running for three of the offices, each for full terms, are Cathy Nobles, David Uhles, Earl Morton, Lois Parks, Morgan Russell, Joe Couch and Jessie Ray McCoy.
Three candidates – John Layton, Cynthia White and Terri Smith – are going for a couple of two-year terms on the Maysville board.
• The races in Paoli are for four board of trustee offices.
Candidates running for two four-year board offices are James Pickle, Lesana Carter, Kevin Maloy and Daimon Hillhouse.
Three others – Bryan Campbell, Stephen English and Kenoth Shane Patton – are going for two of Paoli's board offices with each carrying two-year unexpired terms.
Paoli voters will also decide the fate of a local sales tax on the ballot.
The measure is a one penny increase from 3 percent to 4 percent, which if passed would take the total local taxes in Paoli from 8.25 percent up to 9.25 percent.
Voters in the Paoli School District will decide between Jeffry Thompson II and Gus Adkins in a race for a spot on the local school board.
