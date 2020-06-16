The next deadline for an upcoming primary election is for those requesting mailed absentee ballots, which has been moved up a day to Tuesday, June 23.
Then there's in-person absentee voting at the Garvin County Election Board on the ground floor of the county courthouse.
Times are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, June 25-26 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 27.
In Garvin County the race for sheriff is the top draw as four candidates, all Republicans, are on the ballot.
Sheriff Jim Mullett, appointed to the office in 2019 after several years as undersheriff, is set to face three challengers – Tony Rust, Shane Rich and Dan Deal.
Along with state and congressional races, other elections also now scheduled for that same date are a school board race in the Elmore City-Pernell district, a sales tax vote for street improvements in Wynnewood and a city council race in Lindsay.
Also on the ballot is a state question proposing an expansion of Medicaid coverage in Oklahoma.
