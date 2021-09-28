Time short for big chamber honors

Friday, Oct. 1 is the last day to get someone nominated for one of two prestigious Pauls Valley honors – citizen and corporate citizen of the year.
Again led by the PV Chamber of Commerce, the campaign involves the general public nominating some names of people and local businesses for the awards.
The awards – Citizen of the Year and Corporate Citizen of the Year.
The Citizen of the Year award recognizes the Pauls Valley person who enhances the quality of life here, serves others through volunteer work and contributes to the general good of the community.
The Corporate Citizen award honors the business that strives to exhibit greater social responsibility, is involved in community projects and events and is committed to improving the community through philanthropy, community service, educational efforts and employee volunteerism.
Nominations are due by Oct. 1 as winners of the awards will be announced at the Chamber Centennial Celebration scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19 at the local Bosa Banquet Center.
The gathering will celebrate the chamber’s first 100 years of supporting Pauls Valley’s businesses and community. The local chamber was incorporated on Dec. 24, 1921.
Tickets are $45 in advance or $55 at the door. Call the chamber for more information.
•••
A number of blood drives by the Oklahoma Blood Institute are planned over the next few weeks at various Garvin County spots.
• Friday, Oct. 1 (2:15 to 6 p.m.) – Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, Fellowship Hall at 708 N. Robberson in Wynnewood. Call Sharon Thomas at 405-207-3124.
• Saturday, Oct. 2 (10:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.) – Strip mall in front of Pauls Valley Walmart, 2000 Grant. Call Michelle McGuire at 580-220-9420.
• Monday, Oct. 4 (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.) – Stratford High School, gym lobby. Call Desarae Blake at 580-759-2381.
• Wednesday, Oct. 13 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) – Covercraft Industries, 100 Enterprise Blvd. in Pauls Valley. Call Bronwin Hudson at 405-237-9982, ext. 9279.
• Thursday, Oct. 21 (2:15 to 5:30 p.m.) – United Methodist Church in Lindsay, 114 W. Chickasaw. Call Tammy Aprill at 405-756-3169.
