Time to bark is right now

Vendors are now sought for a community festival in Pauls Valley that not only invites humans but also their four-legged best friends.
Coming later this summer is the return of the Bark in the Park and Feline Friends festival geared for dogs and cats and their human friends.
It's expected to be similar to a 2019 event as the Dock Dogs aquatic competition got things started on a Friday night. This time around it will be Aug. 27.
Food and merchandise vendors then join the fun for all kinds of pet-owner type fun on Saturday, Aug. 28 in Wacker Park.
Described as “reasonable” fees, vendors can find out more by calling 405-238-1303 or email paulsvalleypaws@gmail.com for more information.
Proceeds for the two-day event go to Pauls Valley Animal Welfare Society (P.A.W.S.).
• Food and retail vendors are now being signed up for the Stratford Peach Festival, which is coming on July 17.
Vendor applications and more car show information are available on the festival's Facebook page.
• A First Tuesday lunch at the Antioch School/Senior Center will be at noon July 6. There is no charge but desserts are appreciated.
• The third and final session of swim lessons for the summer at the Pauls Valley Waterpark is July 5-8 and July 12-15.
For each of the sessions the times are 9 to 9:30 a.m. for 6 to 9 years old, 9:40 to 10:10 a.m. for 3 to 5 years old and 10:20 to 10:50 a.m. for 3 to 5 years old (Advanced).
To get kids signed up for the lessons, forms are available at the Reynolds Recreation Center.
Hours for the water park are noon to 8 p.m. Fridays, 1 to 6 p.m. Sundays and noon to 6 p.m. every other day.
• The invites are now going out to the community to help celebrate the upcoming 100th birthday for John B. Ballard.
A community gathering to bring an “awesome memory for our Mr. B.” and remember all those times from yesteryear at Ballard's Drive-In is now scheduled from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 24 at Pauls Valley National Bank, 101 West Paul.
A luncheon will be served with finger foods, coffee, tea, cake and cherry limeade.
RSVP to Laveda at 405-600-9391 or John B. Ballard II at 405-659-9141.
• The Toy and Action Figure Museum in downtown Pauls Valley is now open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
Hours to the local attraction have been expanded for the summer season.
