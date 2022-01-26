The sounds will be a bit different this time around for a choral group in Pauls Valley preparing for its next performance this spring.
After a more holiday style program several weeks ago the nonprofit Garvin County Choral Society and Sinfonietta will hold some special auditions next week for a much different kind of show.
The auditions scheduled from 1:30 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30 at First Presbyterian Church in Pauls Valley are to cast a handful of soloists for a performance of Gilbert and Sullivan’s The Pirates of Penzance coming in April.
Director Jack Bowman was pleased with the group’s first performance of Handel’s Messiah program in November and expects an even bigger event with this next one.
“It’s an operetta, which is a small comic opera. It’s a funny show and nobody dies,” Bowman said with a chuckle.
“It’s about pirates off the southern coast of England. We’ll have 12 soloists and that’s what the auditions are for.
“We’ll have a large chorus where the parts are pirates, police and daughters of a major general. If you want to be in the chorus you don’t need to audition. All you have to do is show up.
“We will take everybody that comes. We did that with Messiah and we had a wonderful chorus. I expect this one to be an even bigger chorus. We can have 20 to 100 in the chorus.”
As for the soloists it will be much more specialized as those selected will have different voice types – from soprano to baritone to bass to tenor to contralto.
“If you want to be one of the singing leads you have to come to the audition.”
It’s also this part that kind of sticks out as Bowman says there’s plenty of interest coming from far beyond Pauls Valley and Garvin County.
“What’s interesting to me is we have students and teachers from four universities that plan to come audition,” he said.
“It’s exciting to get young people and teachers from these universities who want to be here for this.”
That includes East Central University in Ada, Cameron University in Lawton, Southern Nazarene University near Oklahoma City and the University of Oklahoma in Norman.
“We want to make sure we don’t exclude Garvin County people because we’re a Garvin County group.
“This is open to anyone as we’ll pick out the strongest cast we can.”
Anyone interested in being in the chorus is encouraged to contact Bowman in advance at his jack.bowman.dma@gmail.com email.
In the end the plan is to hold two performances in April – one in Pauls Valley and another in Oklahoma City.
