Pauls Valley firefighters plan to do their quarterly practice of flushing of water hydrants throughout most if not all this month.
The plan is to randomly flush the hydrants where water lines end, said PV Fire Chief Mark Norman.
The flushing is expected to be done all over town throughout the month of June. The real schedule of the work will be based on the weather.
“Before we started doing this it was just once a year when we would test the hydrants,” Norman says.
“Then a few years ago we started to flush the end ones. We saw how that helps the whole system to flush out the sediment that builds up.
“We do this because it helps customers, the people living in Pauls Valley, by flushing out anything that builds up in the lines. This makes the water better.”
•••
A free summer food program for kids in Pauls Valley is continuing to move forward even though regular summer recreation programs have been canceled because of COVID-19.
Food from the summer program will be delivered each Wednesday to eight pick-up sites or be available at the Reynolds Recreation Center. The free summer food program for all children ages 1-18 includes this pick-up schedule:
• 10-10:15 a.m. – High School parking lot.
• 10:20-10:35 a.m. – East Side Trailer Park.
• 10:40-10:55 a.m. – Jefferson Early Learning Center.
• 11-11:15 a.m. – Diffie Lane – Dunn's Plumbing.
• 11:20-11:35 a.m. Chapel Ridge and Pleasant View Apartments.
• 11:40-11:55 a.m. – Jackson Elementary School.
• 12-12:15 p.m. – Town Oak Apartments.
• 12:20-12:35 p.m. – Ruth Circle Trailer Park.
• 10:30-11:30 a.m. – Reynolds Recreation Center.
Go to the Reynolds Recreation Center Facebook page and RSVP through the Pauls Valley Summer Food program. Those interested can also find out more by calling the center.
•••
The Pauls Valley Waterpark will host a return of summer water aerobics starting Monday, June 15.
Water fitness and lap swims will be 6 to 11 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Silver Sneakers Splash is 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
The cost for all three categories is $25 a month or $3 a day. Call the recreation center at 405-238-1307 for more information.
• In other community news, Pauls Valley's graduates for 2020 will get their commencement ceremony now planned for a 9 p.m. start on Friday, June 19 at the PV football field.
Other grad ceremonies scheduled are at 10 a.m. July 11 for both Stratford and Lindsay seniors, 7:30 p.m. July 17 in Maysville, 8 p.m. July 18 in Wynnewood and 9 a.m. July 25 at the Paoli football stadium.
•••
The expanded hours for the Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library in PV will be 10 a.m. to noon for senior citizens and noon to 5 p.m. weekdays for the general public.
Staying in place is the limit of no more than 15 people being allowed inside the library at any one time.
There will also be “limited time” allowed for patrons using the library computers.
The COVID-19 threat also means the library won't be doing a summer reading program for children this year.
There is the possibility the library could come up with a few surprises this summer as a way of reminding children to stick to reading, such as the popular summer bingo game rewarding prizes to kids reading a lot of books.
Because of the pandemic the library has already called off a book lecture series originally scheduled for this fall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.