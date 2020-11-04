Time to wait and see for petition

Now it’s time to just wait and see what happens to a recently completed citizens petition calling for an investigative audit of the city of Pauls Valley with a main focus on the former local hospital.
With the month-long process of collecting signatures now over the petition was hand-delivered to a state auditor’s office on Oct. 27.
From there the petition is to be forwarded to the Garvin County Election Board as officials there, busy with election day on Tuesday, confirmed the petition documents have not yet been received.
Once they do arrive election officials will work to verify signatures and determine if they come from people with a voter registration that includes a residence inside of Pauls Valley’s city limits.
This petition drive comes after a similar one in the summer fell just a few signatures short of passage.
The leading voice of both petition drives, Skip Mitchell, says the goal remains the same – have an official audit conducted to look closer into the hospital’s operation before and even after its closure in October 2018.
“There’s no doubt this was a very hard fought, divided campaign,” Mitchell said about the petition drive.
“It’s our hope and prayer this gives us some true answers about what happened with the hospital and possibly give us a path to bring it back.”
Wintery weather played a part in the drive’s final days as petition supporters couldn’t deliver it to the state auditor’s capitol office in Oklahoma City on Oct. 27 because of slick conditions from freezing rain. The office also didn’t have any power at the time.
With a deadline of 5 p.m. that day all the petition documents were instead taken to a state auditor office in Ada, Mitchell said.
In the end a total of 374 signatures were collected as the petition requires at least 304 of them to be “qualified” for it to pass.
“It was very similar to the first time,” Mitchell said about the response to the petition.
“We got off to a good start but half way through I wasn’t feeling good about it at all. That was the same as the first go around. We knew we needed 10 to 11 qualified signatures a day.”
He says over the last week of the drive the number of signatures went up “dramatically.”
“When the weather got bad the numbers went way up. The last four days I expected it to fall apart but it didn’t.”
Mitchell appears confident in this second petition as he says lessons were learned from the first one a few months earlier.
One lesson was to start this second effort by acquiring a “roster” of voters registered within the city of Pauls Valley.
“We asked up front the election board secretary to provide us with a roster of voters and we targeted those people to sign the petition. We had that roster from the beginning,” he said.
With the petition drive wrapping up at a very busy time for election officials Mitchell acknowledges it will take more time to verify signatures this time around.
Commented
