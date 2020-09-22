Times set for BrickFest event

Times have been set as the activities are on the way this weekend for the 2020 version of Pauls Valley’s big community festival.
The COVID-19 pandemic may have slimmed it down just a bit – still, the BrickFest event is coming to the local downtown area on Saturday, Sept. 26.
The festival feel of the event officially gets started at 9 a.m. as a variety of vehicles are expected to be lined up on Paul Avenue with the 25th annual car show sponsored by the Pauls Valley Police Department.
This show is meant to offer the public the chance to check out the cars in a come-and-go setting, while also raising some money to help pay for some additional police training and equipment. Awards for the show will be announced around 3 p.m.
“It’s outside and you can socially distance,” Police Chief Mitch McGill said.
A variety of vendors should also be spaced out along the same street as the car show.
Then around 10 a.m. is the first scheduled bike show as part of Vintage in the Valley in the local train depot area.
A second show, this one featuring some ramp jumps, is scheduled to come at 1 p.m.
At around 11 a.m. it will be the 11th straight year the Pride of the Valley is hosting a high school marching band parade right through the middle of the festivities.
The smile-filled tradition of soft, foam style bricks being tossed near Paul and Santa Fe streets is expected to get started around 2 p.m.
A casualty from the virus pandemic is the popular pie eating event, which won’t be happening this year.
A beverage cart featuring $1 drinks will be operated by the PV Lions Club, while all those attending the event are encouraged to practice social distancing because of the ongoing virus threat.
A listing of the scheduled activities includes:
• 9 a.m. – Vendors open; car show judging begins.
• 10 a.m. – BMX show on Santa Fe.
• 11 a.m. – 11th annual marching band parade.
• 1 p.m. – BMX ramp show on Santa Fe.
• 2 p.m. – Bricktoss at Paul and Santa Fe.
• 3 p.m. – 25th annual PV Police Department car show awards announced.
Another popular community event, this one Boo on the Bricks, has been canceled because of the pandemic.
The Halloween event normally held on Oct. 31 features dozens of kids in costumes, accompanied by adults, cruising through the downtown area to get holiday event treats from local businesses.
The decision to cancel the event was made after local officials consulted with leaders in the business community, schools and the city of Pauls Valley, who determined the safety for children and adults normally packing the downtown streets for the holiday gathering could not be ensured because of the pandemic.
Officials are instead encouraging children’s parents and residents to determine what’s best for their participation in a trick-or-treating type event this year.
