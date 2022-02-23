A group of volunteers working to take the first steps toward providing help to the homeless in Pauls Valley and Garvin County got a first-hand lesson this week.
Jeremy Johnson of the Mamma T's shelter in Ada offered his tips Monday night to members of the new Hope for Tomorrow of Garvin County nonprofit group.
Johnson said the first thing to do is figure out what kind of emergency shelter is best in Pauls Valley.
Then the focus is to find a building that can be used as a shelter, followed by efforts to establish the kind of ongoing monetary donations needed to sustain the shelter over time.
“I suggest you figure out which category you're going to be in,” Johnson said about the type of shelter.
“There's a certain percentage of people just won't stay in a shelter. But when's it's cold outside some are a little more willing to come in.”
One possibility, he said, is a shelter only open during the day, another is a “low barrier” shelter that is more open the evening and overnight hours.
Then there's a “high barrier” shelter, like the one Johnson oversees, which mostly houses people working their way through drug court or substance addiction.
“The average stay for us is 90 to 120 days if they're doing everything we ask them to do,” he said, adding many take part in alcohol and drug programs, counseling or participate in classes like budgeting.
“We want them to be comfortable but not too comfortable. We want them to get out there on their own. We're working to change the way the way that they think and get them used to a routine.
“There's a lot of success stories.”
Pauls Valley's local director of parks and recreation, Jennifer Samford, did step in to inform the small group about the Reynolds Recreation Center, which she says is equipped to serve as an emergency shelter if needed.
“I've worked with emergency management before. We did it last with that big windstorm,” Samford said, referring to a few years ago when a summer storm knocked out power in Pauls Valley as a generator allowed the rec center to serve as a cooling station and electrical source for medical needs.
“I've housed 200 people for one night but not for emergency purposes, but we are only one weather event away from it.
“A lot of people don't know we're willing to serve as a shelter. We have everything for warehousing people for emergency situations. It's designed for this very purpose. If emergency management has a need we will be there.”
An example of how that might work came a year ago during an arctic front that brought severe temperatures well below zero.
“We had one night last February when a trooper brought a lady from the interstate and brought her to the rec center. That trooper saved her life,” Samford said, adding the woman stayed for a few hours before she was picked up by family members from Texas.
Johnson also spoke about some of the stereotypes, such as the belief an increase in the homeless numbers leads to higher crime rates.
“You see these things posted online saying crime is going up because of the homeless. Some of it's from the homeless, but the drug issue is the big thing,” Johnson said.
“I would say seven out of every 10 people that come in have a drug and alcohol problem and half of them have mental health issues.
“The problem is drugs and alcohol and just not wanting to do anything,” he said, referring to many coming through the Ada shelter.
