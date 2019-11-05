The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is asking for the public’s help in locating a Pauls Valley teenager believed to be missing for just about a week.
Seventeen-year-old Faith Lindsey of Pauls Valley hasn’t been seen or heard from since Tuesday, Oct. 29.
The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office initiated the investigation because the teen was last known to be in Seminole County.
The request for OSBI assistance came on Friday, Nov. 1.
OSBI officials have released a statement indicating Lindsey could be in Seminole, Garvin or Ponotoc counties.
Anyone with information about the teen is asked to contact the OSBI at 800-522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov.
