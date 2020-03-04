The full Senate approved legislation this week raising the minimum age to purchase tobacco products from 18 to 21.
State Sen. Greg McCortney is the author of Senate Bill 1423, aligning state law with the federal Tobacco-Free Youth Act, signed into law in December, which prohibits the sale of cigarettes, e-cigarettes, cigars and other tobacco products to anyone under the age of 21.
McCortney, R-Ada, whose District 13 includes most of Garvin County, said it was important to make sure Oklahoma’s statutes mirror the new federal law.
“Actual enforcement of age limits on tobacco products takes place at the state and local level,” McCortney said.
“In order to avoid confusion or ambiguity, it’s important that our state laws and programs are in line with the new federal age limits, ensuring clarity for the public, businesses, state agencies and law enforcement.”
McCortney said health care professionals have long advocated raising the minimum age for tobacco products to 21 to reduce smoking numbers and tobacco-related illnesses and deaths.
“Tobacco use is still the leading cause of preventable death and disability,” McCortney said.
“Senate Bill 1423 will make sure Oklahoma can work with the federal government to enforce the Tobacco-Free Youth Act and improve health outcomes in our state.”
SB 1423 now moves to the House for further consideration.
•••
Two pieces of legislation addressing fetal alcohol syndrome have passed the Oklahoma House of Representatives.
Exposure of a developing baby to alcohol can lead to fetal alcohol syndrome, which can cause physical, behavioral and intellectual disabilities that may last a lifetime. Nationally, about 40,000 newborns are born with fetal alcohol syndrome every year.
House Bill 3406, by Rep. Randy Randleman, R-Eufala, would add one hour of training on fetal alcohol syndrome for every person undergoing the foster parent certification process.
“Newborns suffering from fetal alcohol syndrome have a unique set of needs, and we want to be sure that, while these babies are in state custody, they’re in homes of foster parents who understand their needs and can probably take care of them,” said Randleman, who is a licensed psychologist.
House Bill 3406 passed the House by a 79-16 vote.
Later on March 3, state Rep. Cynthia Roe presented House Bill 3560, which deals with the screening of alcohol use disorders in pregnant women.
House Bill 3560 would require any woman who screens positive for alcohol use disorder will be referred to the Oklahoma Department Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (ODMHSAS) in an attempt to prevent fetal alcohol syndrome in newborns.
“Physician offices are already screening women for alcohol use during their pregnancies,” said Roe, a nurse practitioner from Lindsay who works in Pauls Valley.
“By providing references and resources pregnant women whose children may be at risk for fetal syndrome, I hope that we can reduce the number of children born with this condition.”
House Bill 3560 will also allow hospital personnel to be made aware of alcohol use disorder in pregnant women who did not seek services so staff can render appropriate care to the newborn, such as being made aware of potential for withdrawal. The bill does not involve the Department of Human Services or law enforcement.
House Bill 3560 passed 89-8. Both bills are now available to be considered in the Senate.
