Top chamber official to step down soon

It's been a seven-year tenure for Sherri Wing that's featured a nice list of accomplishments for the Pauls Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Now Wing has announced a job opportunity elsewhere, one that she was not expecting, leading to her decision to soon step down as president and CEO of the local chamber.
Wing, who lately has been working on multiple community events, tells the PV Democrat the new job opportunity was not something she was seeking as this Saturday, Oct. 3 is her last day with the local chamber.
“This was not expected,” Wing said, adding her letter of resignation was formally submitted just over a week ago on Monday, Sept. 21.
“It was really just a gift. I had no intention of leaving or going when this opportunity came along.”
In a released statement members of the chamber's executive board express regret for Wing's departure and appreciation for her “diligent work to ensure the vitality of businesses and organizations in Pauls Valley.”
“The chamber board members are saddened that we’ll be losing Sherri,” said Connie Upton, chair of the board.
“She has been a tireless leader who always kept Pauls Valley’s best interest as a priority in everything the chamber does.”
Upton said the board has begun a search process to name Wing's successor for the 230-member business association.
She adds the chamber office in downtown PV will operate with limited hours until a replacement is named.
Wing, a native of Foster, was appointed to the chamber position in October 2013.
During her tenure Wing has revamped the annual chamber celebration, led in improvements of the chamber's conference room, moved the chamber to an active Internet and social media presence, led “Small Business Saturday” promotions, assisted with the annual Garvin County Job Connection Fair and managed the chamber’s budget in the black each year, not counting the impact of COVID-19 on the current fiscal year.
Each year, she oversaw major projects, including the publication of the annual Community Guide and Business Directory; support for chamber members; representing the city in local, regional and state entities and
Another big part of Wing's job was planning and working with others to produce numerous events such as the Okie Noodling Festival, BrickFest, the annual chamber Celebration Banquet, Field’s Pie Day at the state Capitol, Boo on the Bricks and legislative forums.
In 2019 the partnership of Wing, the city of Pauls Valley and others won the coveted Oklahoma Travel Industry Association (OTIA) Red Bud Award for “Outstanding Event of the Year” and “Best Overall Marketing Campaign” because of the production of the popular Okie Noodling Festival.
A year earlier, Wing was part of a team that won the Red Bud Award for “Best Partnership” for the festival.
This year, the Pockets of Progress effort is nominated for two awards from Keep Oklahoma Beautiful thanks to the work of Wing and plenty of others in the event's inaugural year in 2019.
Additionally, she guided the chamber to become a source of information for Small Business Administration and PPE loans to help sustain businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wing is certified with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation and holds an Institute for Organization Management (IOM) certification.
She also serves on the Oklahoma Chamber of Commerce Executive (OCCE) Board of Directors, and is the incoming chair for 2021. She has served on the OCCE Board of directors since 2016.
In 2015, she was named “New Executive of the Year” by OCCE.
