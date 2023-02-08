Top cop steps up to take reins

Pauls Valley, OK (73075)

Today

Light rain early. Clearing overnight. Low 29F. W winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Light rain early. Clearing overnight. Low 29F. W winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 100%.