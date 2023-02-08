Top cop steps up to take reins

You can now just call him chief as Derrick Jolley has moved from his longtime role of assistant to being the top cop for Pauls Valley’s police department.
It’s still only been a few weeks since Jolley stepped into his new role as the replacement for Mitch McGill.
After serving the last dozen years as McGill’s assistant, Jolley is now the chief after McGill retired from the office in late December.
It’s not something Jolley was sure would ever happen after McGill first announced his intention to step down.
In fact, Jolley found himself at a crossroads – either stay in law enforcement after nearly 20 years or try something else.
“I was unsure. I was not sure if it would be opened up or be appointed,” Jolley said about a replacement for McGill.
“So, I bought a semi truck as an exit strategy. I was unsure of the future.”
The truck is something he felt would fit nicely with other family members in the area working in the hauling business.
Later he decided to apply for the chief’s job if it was opened up to candidates.
“I love being a cop. There are two things I’ve done – be a soldier and be a cop. I’m too old to be a soldier, so I talked to my wife and decided if I was able to stay here and get this department where it needs to be I would do that.”
With Jolley now firmly in place as chief he appears to have a fresh focus on priorities and ways to catch the bad guys.
“Our crime rates are terrible in this town per capita,” he said.
“We need to get on that by having more investigating by my guys, better training, better equipment.
“We need a more proactive approach. We’ve been spending more time taking calls than we do investigating cases. We’ve not been able to go out there and search for the bad guys.”
A closer look shows Pauls Valley has a crime rate of 52 per 1,000 residents.
Put simply, PV has one of the highest crime rates in America compared to communities of all sizes.
Within Oklahoma more than 97 percent of communities have a lower crime rate than Pauls Valley.
It also has one of the highest rates of motor vehicle theft in the nation. In Pauls Valley the chance of having a car stolen is one in 300.
On the plus side Jolley now sees obstacles like limited numbers on staff already starting to turn around.
“Every officer slot is filled. I’m fully staffed. If the resources are there we’ll continue to grow. Down the road I would like to continue adding officers.
“I want us to try to catch the bad guys instead of just working the calls. We’re not unsafe but we can do better. I think we’ll get there.”
What Jolley is hoping to accomplish is to have a police department with a focus on quality training and officers taking more courses on things like conducting investigations and narcotics.
“I want them to learn and apply that to the job,” he said.
“I want guys that will knock a dent in the crime rate, shaking down the bad guys. I want to make cases that will stick. No breaks on drugs or thieving. Catch them and they go to jail.”
His long-term hope is to someday bring back full-time dispatching to the local police station, which now has much of its dispatching services done by a county 911 center, and utilizing the department’s holding cells.
“I’ve got good support at city hall, good support from the city council. There’s a lot of people pulling for me. I’ve got a great staff, and I’ve got a great community.
“I’m just looking to take us to the next level.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.