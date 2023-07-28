Top salute to 4-H volunteer

Garvin County 4-H Volunteer of the Year Stacey McCaa (second from left) was recognized at a recent state conference in Stillwater. From left are Garvin County 4-H Program Assistant Tracie Mullendore, McCaa, Steve Beck, assistant director of Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service and state 4-H program leader, and Garvin County Extension Director Melissa Koesler.

