A trio of Garvin County students are among the very best in the state to be officially honored this weekend.
Pauls Valley students Kathryn Chronister and Tandi Aryn Richey, along with Ty Wilmot of Maysville, are among the 100 top public high school seniors this past school year, selected from 379 nominations statewide who hail from 77 schools in 69 Oklahoma school districts.
The 2021 Academic All-State class is the 35th to be selected by the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence.
The public is encouraged to view the foundation’s 35th annual Academic Awards Celebration ceremony broadcast at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 29 or 10 a.m. Sunday, May 30 on OETA Public Television.
Since the award program’s inception in 1987, some 3,500 high school seniors from 330 school districts have been named Academic All-State scholars.
This year’s All-Staters scored an average of 33 on the ACT, with 11 recipients scoring a perfect 36. The students’ average GPA was 4.26. In addition, 34 of this year’s All-Staters are National Merit semifinalists, and two are National Hispanic Scholar semifinalists.
Each of this year’s All-Staters receive a $1,000 merit-based scholarship and a medallion.
• Kathryn Chronister, Pauls Valley High School – An Oklahoma Coaches Association Region 5 Female Scholar Athlete and Heisman High School winner, Chronister played on the Pauls Valley High School basketball team.
She held class offices in student government all four years of high school and served as Student Council vice president.
Chronister is a Coca-Cola Scholar Semi-Finalist, Key Club member, Business professionals of America member and competed on her school Academic Bowl team.
She enjoys volunteering with Special Olympics and is interested in archeology. Chronister plans to attend the University of Oklahoma to study anthropology.
Scholarship sponsor: Kenneth and Juliette Woodward Scholarship Endowment Fund.
• Tandi Aryn Richey, Pauls Valley High School – An Oklahoma Honor Society member, National Honor Society member and Advanced Placement Biology Student of the Year, Richey was president of Student Council. She served as secretary for both the Business Professionals of America and her junior class.
Richey is a youth worship team leader and member of Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Prayer Warriors. She is a dancer and cheerleader, plays basketball and runs track and loves playing guitar. Richey’s many volunteer activities have ranged from Special Olympics to food drives.
She plans to pursue studies in biology at the University of Oklahoma.
Scholarship sponsor: Kenneth and Juliette Woodward Scholarship Endowment Fund.
• Ty Wilmot, Maysville High School – Wilmot is a National Merit Scholarship Program commended student, member of National Honor Society and Beta Club, and senior class vice president. He was the Oklahoma School of Science and Math at Mid-America Technology Center Top Student.
Wilmot plays football, basketball and baseball and was the 2019 Maysville Baseball Most Valuable Player. He was an academic team member, active with Purpose Youth Group and is interested in farming.
Wilmot’s brother Gabe was a 2018 Academic All-Stater. Wilmot plans to study engineering or construction management in college.
Scholarship sponsor: Heyman Evergreen Foundation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.