Top teacher of the year

Four Pauls Valley teachers anxiously wait to see who's name will be called Monday as the next district teacher of the year. Junior high history teacher Nolan Pullen (right) was selected for the honor. Other site teachers of the year are (from left) sixth grade teacher Julie Carter at PV Intermediate School, physical education teacher Harlee Moore at PV Elementary School and high school English teacher Cara Gaddy. (PV Democrat photo)

Top teacher of the year

Trending Video

This Week's Circulars

Recommended for you