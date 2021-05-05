Tornado damages seem to pile up

All the damages left from a Pauls Valley area tornado last week have now been formally given an official disaster declaration.
The official action was approved Monday by Garvin County's commissioners after a request from the county's emergency management director.
Dave Johnson told commissioners even more “significant” damages were found after a closer look into the aftermath of the early morning twister touching down twice a week ago a few miles east of Pauls Valley.
“We have learned that three residential structures were also damaged in the tornado,” Johnson said, adding “extensive” damages, especially with downed trees, came in the County Road 3290 area, while three barns were also totally destroyed during the storm.
“A declaration of disaster would put us in a position that if we have enough damages we can apply for a public assistance grant.”
Johnson has described the major weather incident as a “significant storm with a lot of force.”
It was just after midnight the morning of April 28 when a tornado first touched down a mile or two south of County Road 1570, which is commonly called Longmire Lake Road.
The tornado traveled northbound where about a half mile later it touched down again near CR 3290 as the path of the twister went on for about a half mile.
Along with three homes and destroyed barns, there were also severe damages to trees and a big debris field on the south end with sheet metal flying off buildings, big farm equipment on its side and downed power lines.
Johnson was quick to credit a number of first-responders for their help after the storm that brought not only a tornado but several inches of rain that for a time flooded some rural areas and even parts of Pauls Valley.
“The county deputies were quick to respond, along with firefighters. They were out there knocking on doors checking on people,” he said.
During this week's meeting District 2 Commissioner Gary Ayres said a county road that collapsed near Hennepin in far southern Garvin County will likely be closed a few weeks for repairs.
Storms like the one last week have also led to a request to check out the costs to give 911 dispatchers their own place to go when threatening weather is approaching.
Johnson told commissioners he plans on checking out the costs for a metal safe room for those 911 dispatchers answering emergency calls.
“I know the dispatchers with their sense of duty wouldn't leave when a storm is bearing down on us, but it would be nice to have somewhere for them to go for protection. I would like to have something in the building,” he said.
•••
At the weekly meeting Garvin County Sheriff Jim Mullett offered his appreciation to the Walmart Distribution Center in Pauls Valley for donating a $3,500 grant allowing the sheriff's office to begin the process of updating the look of staff with new uniforms.
“The brown uniform is pretty much going away, so we're going to change our uniform look and try to be a little more professional with it,” Mullett said.
“Grants like this one will help us purchases those new uniforms.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.