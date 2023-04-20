Tornadoes hit hard in parts of district

Sen. Jessica Garvin, R-Duncan, represents some of the areas hardest hit by Wednesday night’s tornadoes.
As of Thursday morning, three fatalities had been reported in Cole, and others were injured. After the storms hit, she immediately went to the communities of Cole, Goldsby and Washington.
Garvin, whose district includes a portion of western Garvin County, said she was stunned by the extent of the destruction, but moved by how quickly Oklahomans stepped in to support their neighbors.
“It was extremely dark, but even at night I could see the scope of the devastation was shocking. I’d ask for all Oklahomans to please pray for those impacted throughout the state, especially for the families of those who were killed, those injured in the storm and those who have been displaced,” Garvin said.
“But in the midst of the destruction, I witnessed the tireless efforts, not only by our first responders, but citizens within these communities as they immediately sprang into action to help each other.
“I was struck by how, on the anniversary of the Murrah bombing, we were seeing the Oklahoma Standard in action.”
Garvin said Washington’s school superintendent, Chris Reynolds, quickly opened up the high school at 101 East Kirby Avenue for residents who needed medical attention, food or shelter. The Red Cross is supporting that shelter.
“In addition to local volunteers and first responders, I want to thank the Oklahoma Highway Patrol for assigning emergency response team members to help with the search and rescue in Cole, and I thank the cities of Oklahoma City and Moore, which have also provided resources,” Garvin said.
The Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security (ODEMHS) is in contact with emergency managers in the affected areas and coordinating with agencies and organizations including the Oklahoma Highway Patrol; Oklahoma Corporation Commission; Oklahoma State Department of Health; Oklahoma Department of Transportation; Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry; Oklahoma Insurance Department; Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality; National Weather Service; Oklahoma American Red Cross; the Salvation Army; Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief; and other Oklahoma voluntary organizations active in disaster.
Garvin urged anyone who suffered property damage in the storms to please file a report as soon as possible to damage.ok.gov.
“Reporting damage will help our local and state emergency managers as they coordinate response and recovery efforts, and this includes damage to homes, businesses or agriculture. That information will also be provided to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to help Oklahoma’s request for federal disaster assistance,” Garvin said.
“I will continue to closely monitor the recovery efforts in my district, and I’d ask anyone who has additional questions or isn’t sure where to turn for help to contact my office at 405-521-5522, or email Jessica.Garvin@oksenate.gov.”
