An unusual case of a young Elmore City area child being tortured by her father with a heated machete got even stranger last week when her mother received multiple criminal charges.
Literally days before the scheduled start of a jury trial for Mohamed Abdelrahman, 31, his wife Kayelea Anderson, 24, was formally charged with threatening a guardian to keep their two children from showing up to testify in their father’s trial.
Instead, Abdelrahman’s trial in a Garvin County District courtroom has been postponed for now, while Anderson is accused of making the threat against the children’s current guardian and then resisting county deputies coming for her arrest last week.
Abdelrahman is accused of brutally beating Anderson with an aluminum baseball bat and threatening her with a machete and knife during a Feb. 15, 2021 incident at their Elmore City area home.
During that same incident he’s also accused of using a scolding hot machete blade to torture their five-year-old daughter of the bottom of her feet as a way to get information on Abdelrahman’s belief his wife was having an affair.
The case took a totally new turn with Anderson being accused of making the threat to a guardian on Sept. 1 to keep the children, ages seven and five, from coming to the trial that since then has been put on hold.
A court document shows the female guardian contacted authorities about the threat left in a voice message on Aug. 30.
“Kayelea just called and told me that if I take the kids to talk to ya’ll she’s gonna f*** me up,” the guardian told officials with the Garvin County Sheriff’s Office.
The woman is currently the guardian of the two children, including the young girl believed to have been tortured by her father last year. Both had been subpoenaed as possible witnesses testifying at the trial.
A document also shows Anderson is accused of telling the guardian, “If you take the kids to court I’ll f*** you up.”
The actual felony charge filed against Anderson on Sept. 7 is attempting to prevent a subpoenaed witness from giving testimony.
One day later three brand new charges were filed against Anderson with each one related to her resistance to deputies during the arrest on Sept. 7.
Deputies reported Anderson, who was arrested at her Elmore City home, jerked away multiple times while being led to a patrol car in handcuffs.
They said she then continued to “cuss and scream” the entire 13-mile trip to county jail, which allegedly included racial slurs.
When booked being into jail Anderson is accused of kneeing and kicking a deputy as she remained aggressive throughout the process.
As for Abdelrahman, he was given a 35-year prison term last year after a judge agreed with a prosecutor’s argument to accelerate a deferred sentence given to him in a 2019 child neglect case.
He was not allowed to withdraw his no contest plea given in the case leading to the deferred sentence and now a prison term.
Abdelrahman’s trial, scheduled to start Monday, was postponed when he pleaded guilty to six of seven criminal counts he still faced.
Five of the charges are related to last year’s accusations of assaulting his wife and torturing his daughter.
The one charge still pending is the alleged assault with the machete and knife and his “intent to kill” his wife. A hearing is now scheduled for December.
Next month Abdelrahman is set to be sentenced on the accusation he wrote a letter from jail telling his wife not to testify against him in court.
