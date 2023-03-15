Tourism eye on the future

A tourism group in Pauls Valley is all in with a local art event and the way it’s promoted in the future.
All five members of the PV Tourism Board recommended last week just over $15,300 in tourism sales tax money be given to the local arts council for the four Fifth Friday art walks planned for the 2023 year starting with later this month.
Rita Hines-Fryer of the Pauls Valley Arts Council told the group the art walks are still trying to recover from the total shutdown of the virus pandemic when it arrived just about three years ago to the day.
According to Hines-Fryer, the local arts events started strong but ground to a quick halt thanks to the pandemic.
“Originally we started art walks in 2017,” she said.
“Everybody was coming to see what we were going to do next. Then Covid came along and we had to put events on hold.
“We’re still not the flash and show we had when we started. We’re trying to be more out there and join in the different events in town.”
During those early art walks creative entertainment, such as someone on stilts, riding unicycles and even acts on the acrobatic side, was the key to that success.
Now the group is working to get back to that high interest with the help of tourism dollars.
Although board members agreed the art walks are a great draw for Pauls Valley, they also wonder if enough is being done to get more people, especially those living in the general region, to come for these fifth Fridays.
“I’m concerned we may not be getting the full benefit of our advertising dollars,” Randy McGee said.
“Is it a cool thing? I think so, but how much funding do we want to provide.”
McGee expresses concern advertising for the art walks is “seen and easily forgotten,” resulting in fewer people getting the word about the events.
“Maybe we need expertise on where to put our advertising dollars.”
Among those attending the regular tourism board meeting was local artist Kevin Stark, who suggested the group start looking closer at advertising the art walks in the Oklahoma Today publication coming out every couple of months.
“This goes to people who are interested in doing things in Oklahoma,” Stark said.
“If your aim is to get ads out to people interested in touring Oklahoma then the best place is to put it in a place where these people look.”
For the arts council that could mean a new strategy with a combination of different places to spend its advertising money.
“This is one of those fireworks kind of shows,” Jesse Alvarado said about the art walks.
“It’s time to tighten up and see what we can do better. We need to tighten it up on our side.”
Fellow board member Amy Richey said this is only something to think about as the arts council should decide how and where to spend money to promote the local art walks.
“It’s up to you, but we’re saying there might be better options on who to spend those advertising dollars with,” she said.
Terri Matthews said the tourism board could do more to help groups like the arts council promote upcoming events in Pauls Valley.
“We need to help people with their projects, help them promote these projects,” Matthews said.
During the same meeting the board recommended $5,500 in tourism funds be approved to help get Pauls Valley’s growing barn quilt trail on the map.
With plans to build and hang up more barn quilt patterns in town, the funds, if approved by the PV City Council, would go for materials and advertising.
The group also voted to recommend adopting a street pole banner program designed to promote local events.
